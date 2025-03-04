STEVE SCHALCHLIN AND FRIENDS: A MUSICAL GATHERING OF HEARTS AND HARMONIES Comes to Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join composer and performer Steve Schalchlin and his cherished friends, including special guests legendary cabaret comedian Sidney Myer, jazz virtuoso Natalie Douglas from Birdland, and rising star Blake Zolfo, for an intimate evening of music and connection in "Steve Schalchlin and Friends: Two Things Too" at Don't Tell Mama NYC on March 7, 2025. This isn't just a performance; it's a warm gathering, a living room concert where hearts meet and music heals.

Imagine friends gathered around a piano, acoustic guitars, a violin, and a chorus of voices, creating an atmosphere of pure musical camaraderie. Steve Schalchlin, whose deeply personal and genre-bending music has been praised by The New York Times for its "triumphant and very touching" blend of humor and emotion, invites you to experience his latest collection of original songs.

This show, two years in the making, has been lovingly workshopped in diverse settings: from informal afternoon gatherings on the high seas to intimate living room salons on the Upper East Side. This organic process shaped the show's casual, conversational format, with songs selected based on their warm reception and the stories they sparked.

The evening unfolds with a loose and easy flow, morphing from the heartfelt melodies of country and cabaret to the theatrical storytelling of musical theatre, the raw energy of acoustic punk, and the joyful singalong of Beatles classics. This eclectic mix reflects Schalchlin's current songwriting, a journey that extends to collaborations and public appearances with the electrifying punk duo, The Rebel Nerds (Gavin Gold and Jake Adams).

The full Bonus Round Band – Blake Zolfo on vocals, Charlie Viehl (Musical Director) on violin and vocals, Gavin Gold on guitar, Jake Adams on bass, and Steve Schalchlin himself – weaves together a tapestry of sound that transcends genre. It's a musical evening that brings Schalchlin's healing music to a world feeling a great deal of pain and disconnection, reminding us of the power of connection and the joy of shared experience.

Steve Schalchlin knows firsthand the healing power of music. His Off-Broadway musical, "The Last Session," featured the very songs that brought him back to life when he was dying of AIDS in 1995. Now, seasoned with his sharp gallows humor, his music continues to offer solace and upliftment. As a long-term survivor, Steve brings a deep compassion to his audience, understanding the shared human experience of pain and resilience.

Adding to the evening's brilliance, special guests Natalie Douglas and Sidney Myer will perform new songs by Schalchlin, showcasing his darkly comic side with "Vacationing in Syria" and his poetically romantic side with "All That And More." Blake Zolfo will be featured on his acclaimed recordings of "My New York Life" and "Someone to Get Groceries With."

And to top it off, get ready for a rousing rendition of the Rebel Nerds' hit song, "Sooner or Later"!

The evening culminates as Schalchlin and Gold transform into Strawberry Feels NYC, inviting everyone to join in a joyful Beatles singalong, capturing the same magical community spirit they create in Central Park.

Comments