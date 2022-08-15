SOMETHING ELSE! Comes To Birdland Next Month, Featuring Vincent Herring, James Carter, Jeremy Pelt, and More

SOMETHING ELSE!, will launch at Birdland on Sep 6 - 10th with two sets a night at Birdland Jazz Club & Birdland Theater, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036. The shows will feature Vincent Herring, alto sax, James Carter, tenor sax, Jeremy Pelt, trumpet, Russell Malone, guitar, Dave Kikoski, piano, Essiet Essiet, bass and Johnathan Blake, drums.

SOMETHIN' ELSE is the only Blue Note album by Cannonball Adderley recorded and released in 1958 and became an iconic masterpiece presenting funky, soulful and bluesy Jazz which was the hallmark of the time.

Other artists who composed in similar vein were 'soul-jazz' canons Bobby Timmons, Benny Golson, Horace Silver, Art Blakey, Wes Montgomery, Stanley Turrentine, Lou Donaldson, Eddie Harris and Herbie Hancock to mention but a few.

The new Collective, SOMETHING ELSE!, featuring the cream of the crop of New York Jazz musicians, will present this era of fantastic, rhythmic and soul warming music with new arrangements plus original compositions in the same genre. The repertoire will include classics like "Moaning" by Bobby Timmons, "Song For My Father" and "Filthy McNasty" by Horace Silver, "Blues Walk" by Lou Donaldson, "Hang Up Your Hang Ups" by Herbie Hancock, "I'm Not So Sure" by Cedar Walton and many other memory evoking hits of the time.