SEUSSICAL Original Cast Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Concert at 54 Below

Seussical, the Musical will celebrate its 25th Anniversary at 54 Below next month. Members of the original Broadway cast will once again be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love.

Seussical is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty. It was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, and is based on the works of Dr. Seuss.

The performance is set for October 20.

Cast:

Creative Team:

Projections by David Engel.

Music directed by David Madore.

Produced and directed by Jerome Vivona.

Stage managed by Bonnie Panson.

Show artwork by Justin “Squigs” Robertson.