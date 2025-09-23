 tracker
SEUSSICAL Original Cast Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Concert at 54 Below

The performance is set for October 20.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
SEUSSICAL Original Cast Will Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Concert at 54 Below Image
Seussical, the Musical will celebrate its 25th Anniversary at 54 Below next month. Members of the original Broadway cast will once again be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. 

Seussical is a musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Ahrens and Flaherty. It was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Eric Idle, and is based on the works of Dr. Seuss.

Cast:

  • Bryan Batt (“Mad Men,” La Cage aux Folles, Saturday Night Fever) as Cat
  • Cameron Bowen (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables) as JoJo
  • Joyce Chittick (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Cabaret) as Who/Bird Girl
  • Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, The Pajama Game) as Who/Jungle
  • Natascia Diaz (Cabaret, Man of La Mancha, The Capeman)  as Bird Girl
  • Michael Farina (In My Life, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof) as Who/Jungle
  • Gaelen Gilliland (SpongeBob SquarePants, Honeymoon in Vegas, Kinky Boots) as Mayzie
  • Justin Gomlak Greer (The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Annie, Anything Goes) as Who/Jungle/Wick
  • Anthony Blair Hall (Ragtime) as JoJo
  • Ann Harada (Into the Woods, Rodgers+Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 9 to 5) as Mrs Mayor/the Lorax/Marshall
  • Brian Michael Hoffman (Annie national tour) as Horton
  • Catrice Joseph (Rent, national tours of Fame and Hair) as Bird Girl/Sour Kangaroo
  • Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Tuck Everlasting, Disney’s Newsies, “Submissions Only”) as JoJo
  • Eddie Korbich (The Music Man, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Disney’s The Little Mermaid) as the Once-ler
  • Janine LaManna (The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Look of Love) as Gertrude McFuzz
  • Darren Lee (Allegiance, Children and Art, Pacific Overtures) as Who/Jungle/Vlad
  • David Lowenstein (The Frogs, On the Town, 1776) as Wick
  • William “Bill” Ryall (Wicked, Anything Goes, Dr. Seuss’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas) as Grinch/Jungle
  • Jerome Vivona (Curtains, Kiss Me, Kate, How to Succeed…) as Who/Jungle
  • Stuart Zagnit (Harmony, Caroline, or Change, Disney’s Newsies) as Mr Mayor

Creative Team:

  • Projections by David Engel.
  • Music directed by David Madore.
  • Produced and directed by Jerome Vivona.
  • Stage managed by Bonnie Panson.
  • Show artwork by Justin “Squigs” Robertson.



