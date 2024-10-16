RuPaul's Drag Race Star Tammie Brown to Premiere Halloween Cabaret Show At Lips

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The devilish TAMMIE BROWN from RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, America's Got Talent, Skin Wars, and many other television shows, will return to NYC with a new edition of her most frightening new show ever: THE TAMMIE BROWN HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 2024. This self-described bohemian drag queen superstar is a singer, songwriter, drag queen and activist. A veteran of television, live theater, music videos and hit EP's and singles, Tammie is known for her "strange" and "quirky" personality and will be hitting the stage at Lips in a way that only she knows how. THE TAMMIE BROWN HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 2024 promises to be a chilling night of frightful beats, both retro and modern as well as a glimpse into Tammie's carnival of horrors. An evening not for the faint of heart!

THE TAMMIE BROWN HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR 2024 will be performed for one night only -- Sunday, October 20 with seating from 6pm - 6:30pm and curtain at 7pm at Lips (227 E 56th St, New York, NY 10022). Tickets are $25 for general admission or $40 for VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. IMPORTANT: There is also a $25 food minimum at this performance -- drinks do not count toward that minimum. Tickets are available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

Tammie Brown is the stage name of Keith Glen Schubert, an American singer, actor and drag performer, perhaps best known for his appearance as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 1 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars. Currently, he is a fixture in the Southern California drag scene. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Schubert started his auspicious career performing as Cha Cha in the musical "Grease," and as the Wicked Stepmother in "Into the Woods." He first started performing drag at Club Divas in Corpus Christi, Texas. In the early 2000's he made an appearance as Tammie Brown on "The Surreal Life" with Tammy Faye Messner and as himself on "How Clean is Your House?". As Keith Glen Schubert, he has appeared in commercials for McDonalds and UPS and for Korn's music video " Twisted Transistor." As Tammie Brown, he has appeared in Robbie William's music video "She's Madonna" and Crazy Lupe's "Mm Ma Ma." In March 2009, Tammie released her first, album "Popcorn" on iTunes. On YouTube you can view Tammie's videos such as "Shaka Buku U", "Whatever" and "The Ballad of Tiger Lily."

