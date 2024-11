Rosemary Loar Will Celebrate Her New Album at the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway veteran and composer/lyricist/librettist Rosemary Loar will continue her celebration of the launch of her 9th album, Vagabond Heart, on Friday, November 22nd at 7pm at The Green Room 42.

Ms. Loar will perform music from the Vagabond Heart CD accompanied by her award-winning trio: Frank Ponzio on piano, Tom Hubbard on bass, Vito Lesczak on drums, Gary Schreiner on chromatic harmonica and David Longworth on percussion.

Jazz is front and center on Rosemary Loar’s 9th CD. Loar and pianist, Frank Ponzio, have collaborated on creative arrangements of well known classics along with a couple of hidden gems from the samba, swing, jazz waltz playbook, and a few of Loar’s own compositions.

Last July, Loar was featured along with Ponzio at the Sicilian Jazz Festival in Palermo, Italy, and in October, she and her trio performed at the Ridgefield Park Jazz Festival in New Jersey. Her new CD is the inevitable Love Child of these experiences. Ms. Loar’s 40+ year career in music includes such world renowned New York stages as Carnegie Hall, The Iridium, Joe’s Pub, with the Raleigh Symphony, on the PBS New Year’s Eve Special and on cabaret and jazz stages all over the world.

In the years before her most recent projects, Rosemary was an accomplished Broadway performer in shows such as You Can’t Take It With You, Sunset Boulevard with Glen Close, Chess and Cats and Once Upon A Mattress with Sarah Jessica Parker. Loar also performed lead roles in four national tours and numerous regional theaters, earning her a Phoebe Award for best musical theater actress.

Rosemary Loar’s songs have been featured on NBC’s The Today Show, on The Lifetime Network, at The Sicilian Jazz Festival, at Town Hall, Joe’s Pub, Joe Franklin and Joan Hamburg shows, at the UN Fourth Conference for Women in Beijing and in the documentary Our Daughters, Our Future narrated by Hillary Rodham Clinton. In addition to her 5 CD’s of original music Rosemary written, produced and presented two original musicals: Spoolie Girl, which took the award for Best of the Fest at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and had an Equity run at The Actors Temple Theater; and Water From The Moon which had an Equity production at Urban Stages.

STING*chronicity, Loar’s original production featuring Sting’s music combined with monologues, was co-written by Ms. Loar and Robert W. Atwood, was first presented at Joe’s Pub and was most recently presented at the Fringe Festival at Centenary Stages in Hackettstown NJ.

