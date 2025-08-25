Ron Ramsay Will Return to Don’t Tell Mama With A LIFE REWRITTEN: MIRACLES, MUSIC & ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ron Ramsay will return to the cabaret stage with A Life Rewritten: Miracles, Music & Me at Don’t Tell Mama (343 W. 46th St., NYC) on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Tickets are $20 cover plus a $20 minimum (two drinks, cash only) and reservations are available now.

Ramsay was a celebrated presence on New York’s cabaret scene twenty-five years ago, earning rave reviews, sold-out rooms, and the development of a Broadway workshop cut short by 9/11. After illness and years away from performing, Ramsay now returns with a show that reflects a second act of resilience and truth. Part concert, part confessional, and part celebration, A Life Rewritten: Miracles, Music & Me is described as a “theatrical memoir in music.”

The evening will feature a songbook blending Rufus Wainwright, Ren, Ricky Ian Gordon, Van Morrison, Lyle Lovett, Stephen Sondheim, and selections from Dick Gallagher and Billy Goldenberg, Ramsay’s longtime collaborators. Ramsay also pays tribute to the legendary Broadway and film women who influenced his artistry, weaving in stories and personal anecdotes.

Guest artist Samantha Talora will join the performance, with Grammy-nominated artist Matt Cusson on piano and arrangements. The evening is directed by PBS director Michelle Darby.

About the Artists

Ron Ramsay is a distinguished singer, pianist, organist, music director, actor, dancer, and educator with a career spanning five decades. His work has been praised by the New York Post as “well-stocked and thoughtful… always a sublime Songbook” and by the Village Voice as “a powerful yet subtle voice [that] demands our full attention.”

Matt Cusson is a Grammy-nominated singer, pianist, songwriter, producer, and arranger who has worked with Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Dua Lipa, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, and many others.

Samantha Talora is a concert and cabaret artist based in the Berkshires, known as a principal interpreter of composer David Friedman’s work. She made her NYC solo debut at Don’t Tell Mama in 2024.

Michelle Darby is a director and educator with four decades of experience in storytelling. She has taught at Stanford University and curates stories for WGBH’s Stories From the Stage in Boston.