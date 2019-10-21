Robert Bannon Sings The Great American Songbook At Feinsteins/54 Below, 11/27

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Robert Bannon brings his new concert event, "The Great American Songbook:His Way" for his Feinsteins/54 Below Debut this November for a special Thanksgiving Eve performance. He will be accompanied by Musical Director John Urban on piano, Jimmy Merchant on Saxophone, Brian Gearty on Bass, PJ Corallo on drums, and Andrew Griffin on Viola, His special duet partners are Rebecca Bailey, Daniel Walstad, and Devin J. Hall.

This musical journey chronicles his start as a musical theatre student at Julliard Prep at Lincoln Center, to performing with Patti LaBelle as a child, to illness, teaching, finding his way back to the stage, and all the twists and turns along the way. The show has a wide variety of music that comes straight from the Great American Songbook from Broadway to standards, pop to hip hop. It is a no holds barred styling through a lifetime of events and choices that lead to him to where he is today. This event promises to be a memorable night of new and old friends, laughs, music, and memories. With a full band, the holiday season, great duet partners, and a story dying to be told, this is a show not to be missed!

Robert Bannon in The Great American Songbook: His Way plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Nov. 27th, 2019 @ 9:30. There is a $35-$25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Robert Bannon has been acting and singing his whole life. Starting his education in Musical Theater under Bertin Rowser at Julliard Prep, he has performed throughout the tri-state area and continuing his acting and musical training graduating from the two year conservatory program at William Esper Studio under Barbara Marchant. He has also studied with Matt Gould, Linda Benanti, and at the Harbor Conservatory He was been privileged enough to be featured on "Saturday Night Live" for the past two seasons. On stage Robert has been in musical productions such as "The Music Man" at the Sharon Playhouse, "My Big Gay Italian Wedding," "My Way," Roger in "Rent, "Glen in "The Wedding Singer", Galileo in "We Will Rock You," "Bye Bye Birdie", & "Guys and Dolls". He was a member of the touring company as best man Mario in the Off-Broadway Smash, My Big Gay Italian Wedding." He has been fortunate enough to perform with Patti LaBelle, Rosanne Cash, Whoopi Goldberg, George Benson, Rosie O'Donnell, etc. He has performed for Sec. Hillary Clinton, and at such venues as Madison Square Garden, The Beacon Theater, and the Brooklyn Academy Of Music.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$125. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





