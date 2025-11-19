Review: The Special Chemistry of Broadway at The Dutch Treat Club

The Dutch Treat Club’s November 18th lunch/learn/entertain afternoon really “hit home” for me. Our granddaughter Zoe, a fine actor and singer who has starred in many regional productions and appeared in the Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention, is graduating UCLA this year and headed for a career as a research scientist. Singing, acting, chemistry and biology are her talents. So when composer Andrew Gerle and Joseph Zellnik explained the formation of their book, which mimics chemistry's Periodic Table (which I’m sure my granddaughter is familiar with), Eda and I were especially curious. “The table is a chart that organizes all known chemical elements based on their properties. It helps scientists understand how elements behave, how they interact and how they relate to one another” (according to AI… as Bill Finn’s Spelling Bee song says, “I’m Not That Smart”).

Club members were immersed in an entertaining lesson in chemistry, Broadway history, backstage scuttlebut, and phenomenal singing and acting in a special integrated program explaining the PERIODIC TABLE OF BROADWAY MUSICALS. This clever new book by author, multiple award-winning composer, lyricist, librettist, pianist and singer, Andrew Gerle and Drama Desk-nominated composer and author Joseph Zellnik, used the 118 elements of the Periodic Table as an intriguing format for listing and discussing some of the most notable Broadway musicals, starting with Show Boat and continuing to the most current ones. Throughout the presentation, the club was treated to the beautiful belt and nuanced lyrical tones of Broadway veteran, Kirsti Carnahan, who originated the role of "Marta" in Kiss of the Spider Woman from its beginnings in Toronto, then London's West End, and finally on Broadway opposite the legendary Chita Rivera and later, with Vanessa Williams. Ms. Carnahan, a long-time colleague and close friend of Entertainment Chair Raissa Katona Bennett from their days together in the First National Tour of Cats where Carnahan played the role of "Grizabella", has originated roles in Broadway's Baby, King David, and appeared in the revival of The Three Musketeers, as well as National Tours of Les Misérables as "Fantine" and "Grace Farrell" in Annie. Both she and Andrew shared insider and backstage stories of their association with Kiss of the Spider Woman, and their chemistry together on "A Little Priest" from Sweeney Todd was a master class in how to deliver that song outside of the musical as its own mini musical moment!

Throughout the afternoon, Andrew and Joseph gracefully passed the ball as they explained their process in creating the chart of THE PERIODIC TABLE OF BROADWAY ELEMENTS, into the book they've just released. The crowd was so entertained and educated by this trio that they sold out of the books they brought, but you can find it on Amazon easily. I think the Dutch Treat Club will have to have them back next season, because they barely scratched the surface and left the club wanting an "encore"! Enjoying the afternoon in addition to President KT Sullivan and former President, Nancy McGraw, were board members Nick Adler, Norma Davidoff, Jerry Eskenazi and Robin Westle. Can't wait to see what this board of governors of the Dutch Treat Club comes up with next! Each week has been so diverse, intriguing and entertaining. Visit www.dutchtreatny.org to see what's coming up, and perhaps you'll want to join in the fun!



