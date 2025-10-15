Review: The Dutch Treat Club Lunch Features Natalie Douglas

KT Sullivan closed yesterday’s October 14 Dutch Treat Club Luncheon singing “Our Love Is Here To Stay,” but she should have substituted Our CLUB is Here to Stay. The club is thriving. KT became the first female president of the Dutch Treat in 2005, then its 100th year. She subsequently served until 2012, stepping down because of her duties as Artistic Director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation after the passing of Donald Smith. This year, she was invited to become president again by president emeritus Nancy McGraw. Now, with the help and expertise of Entertainment Chair Raissa Katona Bennett, KT is shepherding the organization as it continues to be a gathering place for a vibrant membership who crave erudition, stimulation and sparkling conversation.

The afternoon’s main event was Natalie Douglas, the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s director of education. Besides being a headliner at Birdland, Natalie is a master teacher in New York’s performing arts high schools and heads the Annual Elow Teen Scholarship Competition. Natalie introduced last year’s winner, Luz Velasquez, a senior at Celia Cruz High School, who then wowed the club members (after Natalie did) with very sophisticated and distinctive interpretations of “Til Autumn,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair,” and “Midnight Sun”. The future looks bright indeed for cabaret and the American Standards as long as young singers like Luz sing these classics. KT started the luncheon strolling the tables and singing “DeLovely” and this afternoon sure was.

One of the country's most brilliant musicians and music historians, Jon Weber, was at the piano.

Learn more about the Dutch Treat Club on their website at dutchtreatny.org



Natalie Douglas, Raissa Katona Bennett, KT Sullivan



KT Sullivan & Natalie Douglas



Natalie Douglas



Luz Velasquez



Jon Weber



Christal Ibsen



The Dutch Treat Club



Eda Sorokoff, Natalie Douglas, KT Sullivan



Natalie Douglas, KT Sullivan, Luz Velasquez



KT Sullivan & Jon Weber