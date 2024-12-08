Review: THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW at Kings Theatre Is Full of Heart & Hilarity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag Race icons Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme (DeLa) light up the stage in their uproarious and heartwarming holiday extravaganza, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show. Produced and directed by DeLa under her production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, this dazzling production is rich with holiday magic, comedy, and charisma.

The 2024 tour is gracing venues across the nation, with the stunning Kings Theatre in Brooklyn providing a particularly grand and fitting backdrop. As spectacular as its name suggests, the theatre set the perfect stage for this year’s sparkling and brand new production. The moment the show opens with Jinkx and DeLa as two perfectly wrapped holiday presents in breathtaking green and red gowns accented with gold bows, the audience is swept into a joyous two-act wonderland.

This holiday masterpiece full of heart and hilarity, co-written by Monsoon and DeLa, is a testament to the power of personality and the magic of friendship. Sure, these two are undeniable talents—Jinkx’s impeccable comedic timing and DeLa’s effervescent charm are unmatched—but their real secret lies in a super-human ability to make audiences feel embraced by their warmth and generosity. Yes, they could read you to filth, but they’d rather wrap you in glitter and a good laugh.



Under DeLa’s artful direction, the show is a visual and auditory feast. From jaw-dropping costumes to Broadway-caliber choreography and stunning multimedia elements, every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to transport audiences into a world of holiday wonder. The dynamic stars and their delightful supporting cast give their all, and the stage pictures, lighting, and effects are both enchanting and impactful. It’s a Broadway meets drag excellence.

The duo’s signature parodies are the heart of the production—unexpected, clever, and oftentimes side-splitting. Whether it’s a cheeky jab at holiday tropes or a heartfelt moment of reflection, every beat is infused with their unique brand of humor and insight. Jinkz and DeLa are Grey Gardens meets Rick and Morty meets Thelma and Louise meets Carol Burnette, meets Vegas Showgirl, meet’s Old Hollywood, meets Pig Week and somehow they make it all feel as natural and welcoming as a snowy Christmas morning.



Beneath the camp, glamour, and surreal comedic moments lies a poignant story about truth, resilience, and the transformative power of friendship. The journey is one of trials, triumphs, and lessons that resonate deeply in today’s world. As Jinkx and DeLa navigate their chaotic holiday adventure, their love and camaraderie shine through every scene, reminding us all of what really matters, not just during the holidays, but always. They’ve created a timely fable for the modern holiday season.



Jinkx Monsoon sparkles with a magnetic blend of starlight and just the right touch of darkness, a comedy master who can say anything and everything with just a glance. DeLa, on the other hand, is pure holiday joy personified, with more charm in a single eyelash than most could hope to muster in a lifetime. Together, they’re a powerhouse pair of opposites who are, somehow, perfectly in sync. Jinkx and DeLa Are the Ultimate Holiday Duo.

I had not seen past iterations of their Holiday show, so beyond some familiarity with their stage personas, I didn’t know what to expect. What I didn’t expect was a fully realized production packed with powerhouse performances, a compelling narrative arc, and a well-earned conclusion that left the audience cheering. If you’ve never seen The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, book a ticket in a city near you. It’s a joyous, laugh-out-loud spectacle that will warm your heart and pound you full of holiday spirit.

For tickets and more information, visit their official website. And if you miss this year’s run, be sure to catch their holiday special and mark your calendar for next year. The The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is a seasonal delight that will leave you laughing, moved, and filled with hope. This is one holiday tradition worth keeping.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Reader Reviews