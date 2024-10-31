Review: Josh Groban's FIND YOUR LIGHT BENEFIT CONCERT at Jazz at Lincoln Center was magical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the spectacular Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the evening unfolded against a breathtaking backdrop of Central Park and the city skyline silhouetted against the night. Josh Groban, timelessly charismatic, set the tone as he opened with "Granted," joined by Broadway Bound Kids—one of the many arts programs supported by Find Your Light. His voice, that familiar blend of velvet and the smoothest scotch, resonated through the room as he shared his personal journey shaped by arts education, underscoring the pressing need for all children to have access to these transformative opportunities.

Find Your Light is fueled by a clear mission: to bridge the gap where arts education is scarce and support the teachers who make these programs possible. Last year, they impacted over 115 programs nationwide, fighting to keep the flame of creativity alive in communities where it’s most at risk of going out. Groban and his team are devoted to ensuring that these crucial programs have the fuel they need to continue inspiring the next generation.

The night’s entertainment was extraordinary. Pianist and musical director Natalie Tenenbaum delivered an electrifying rendition of "Thriller," and India Carney’s "A Million Dreams" was pure, ethereal magic, her voice soaring from rich lows to crystalline highs with stunning ease. Joanna “JoJo” Levesque had the audience singing along to "Through The Fire," while Sara Bareilles’s stripped-down "Brave" was a true standout. Her duet with Groban on "Both Sides Now" was utterly captivating. Angel Blue showcased her exceptional range with "O mio babbino caro," and the virtuosic Matthew Whitaker stunned on piano. Auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla brought charm and humor to the event, helping raise an impressive $1.4 million.

A poignant highlight was the Broadway Bound Kids’ stirring rendition of "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen, with Gabriella “GG” Nguyen shining in the spotlight, and SAY (the Stuttering Association for the Young), alongside Everett Bradley, delivered a powerful spoken word performance on the profound impact of arts education. Another unforgettable moment featured Whitaker on piano while Groban sang "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," as the youth dancers of Move NYC performed a beautiful routine.

The night was filled with reflections on the value of arts education. Misty Copeland spoke of finding one’s voice and forging a path, and Chasten Buttigieg shared how theater shaped his daily life skills. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, after accepting the Arts for Healing Award, remarked, “The arts are the medicine we need now, more than ever.” The legendary Renée Fleming was honored with the Find Your Light Award for her tireless advocacy for arts education. She joined Groban for a transcendent duet of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. Josh closed the show with a heartfelt finale of Bridge Over Troubled Water, joined by Broadway Bound Kids and SAY, bringing everyone in the room to their feet.

The Find Your Light Foundation is dedicated to giving underserved children the chance to experience quality arts education, supporting high-impact arts programs through education, advocacy, and outreach. As Lin-Manuel Miranda said, “Arts education makes better people.” Or in Sara Bareilles’s words, “People who make art are the best bet for healing what needs healing in the world.” I couldn’t agree more.

If you believe in the power of arts education, consider supporting Find Your Light. Just $5 can make a greater impact than you might ever imagine. Keep the fire alive in tomorrow’s geniuses—your support means everything.

For more information on the Find Your Light Foundation and its work, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

