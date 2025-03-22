Review: Charles Busch's MY LEADING LADIES Lights Up 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charles Busch is a legend. A legend of the theatre. An actor. An actress. A playwright. A queer icon. A member of the Theatre Hall of Fame. An Obie recipient. A Tony nominee. A Drama Desk winner. Charles is an icon. And for three nights, his new cabaret, Charles Busch: My Leading Ladies, is lighting up 54 Below.

What makes Charles such a mesmerizing performer isn’t just that he sings a song—it’s that he lives it. He doesn’t simply interpret the lyrics; he becomes them. With every number, he slips into a new skin, taking us along for the ride. His face, his hands, his body—they’re all in concert with him, betraying a quiet ache beneath a dazzling smile, lifting us to joy in one moment and breaking our hearts the next.

He kicks off the night with "Comes Once in a Lifetime" (Bricusse/Newley) and from the first note—with that signature twinkle in his eye and the effortless charm—he has the whole room under his spell. His banter is witty, warm and packed with nods to the great ladies who shaped him — from Aunt Lil to Vivien Leigh, Bette Midler to Edith Piaf — each one a thread in the tapestry of Charles Busch.

Charles is a born storyteller, a master of the journey. He knows just how to twist and turn before hitting you with a perfect payoff. And every story effortlessly weaves into the song that follows it. Every number in the show is a standout so I’ll mention a few that have taken residence in my mind. "Crazy He Calls Me" (Sigman/Russel) is tender and hopeful. "Pirate Jenny" (Weill/Brecht) is a whole experience — dangerous, seductive, and thrilling—the way he used his eyes and hands was….wow! And "Superstar" (Bramlett/Russell) is particularly raw and vulnerable — every note drenched in longing, ache, and desperation. And it is made all the more unforgettable when Charles’s very talented nephew Jimmy Stull, joins him for the most glorious and sexy guitar riffs.

I’ve had the privilege of hearing Charles sing "Both Sides Now" (Joni Mitchell) many times — it may be my eternal favorite. But this particular version, originally developed by Tom Judson and further enhanced by Jono Mainelli, is next-level. Charles’s tender interpretation and powerful, raw take on the ending add a whole new level of profundity to the song. It’s like he's letting us in on a lifetime of wisdom and heartache, distilled into one hauntingly beautiful song. It’s still echoing in my head.

I have to mention the Andrews Sisters moment where Charles, Jono Mainelli, and John Miller (veteran Broadway bass player and Charles’s cousin) come together in a playful, three-part harmony. You can see how much fun they're having, and that joy? Completely infectious. And Charles' take on Piaf’s "La Foule" (Rivgauche) is all the more magical because he translated the lyrics for this version.

This show is extra special because, unlike his usual intimate setup with a pianist, Charles is backed by a full band — and they are phenomenal. John Miller brings rich, soulful depth on bass, Kim Bonsanti absolutely slays on trumpet, and Loic Da Silva works pure magic on accordion, with each musician shining in standout moments throughout the night.

Jono Mainelli, serving as both pianist and musical director, is outstanding. A true master of the keys, his playful back-and-forth with Charles adds an extra spark to the evening. Beyond his charm, Jono has an incredible gift for drawing out the musical heart of each song—making every number hit deeper and resonate longer.

The real magic of Charles Busch isn’t just the music or the laughs — it’s the way he invites you into his life. Watching this show feels like stepping inside his world, seeing life through his eyes. You feel the highs, the joy, the rush of love, the heartbreak, the fear, the resilience. Every story and song feels like a secret he’s collected over a lifetime—something sacred, something special—and he’s sharing it all with us.

Charles is effortless and sincere. Watching him is like looking through a piece of vellum—delicate, translucent, revealing every thought, every emotion, every ounce of his enormous heart. And when it all comes to an end, he leaves you feeling great!.

Charles received a sustained standing ovation—every second deserved.

The Friday and Saturday shows are sold out—but there are still a few (and I mean a FEW) seats left for Sunday. Don’t miss this very special and intimate show. Tickets are available on 54 Below's website.

Learn more about Charles Busch on his website at www.charlesbusch.com

