Review: Shannon Daley Thrills in LOVE AND LET DIE: CONFESSIONS OF A BOND GIRL at Don't Tell Mama

On Friday night, June 28, the audience at Don’t Tell Mama was taken on a journey of theatrical storytelling by singer and actress Shannon Daley. The show, written by Daley, directed by the masterful Lennie Watts, and musically directed by John Fischer (whose many arrangements were sublime), was as much a showcase for Daley’s talents as it was an homage to the world of Bond, James Bond. Playing Bond girl Sylvia Trench, Daley weaved a fictionalized memoir of the life of Trench as the on-again/off-again lover of 007.

For Bond fans, there was plenty to be seen in the way of film montages, edited by Daley herself, which helped add to the action and thrill of life in the web of a spy. The stunning costumes, also created by Daley, added an element of elegance and glamour. But perhaps the most glorious part of the show was Daley’s powerful voice. From the start of the show, her vocals thrilled the audience with a mash-up entitled “Thundervain” (arranged by John Fischer) which comprised of the title track to the 1965 Bond film “Thunderball,” (starring this reviewer’s favorite Bond, Sean Connery), and Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.”

Shannon Daley with John Fischer at the piano; Jerry DeVore on bass

Next up was a gorgeous rendition of “You Only Live Twice” from the 1967 Bond film of the same name. A witty monologue about the intricacies of Bond’s souped-up cars led into another clever mash-up by John Fischer, “Voulez-vous/Tes Yeux,” which combined ABBA’s “Voulez-vous” with “For Your Eyes Only” from the 1981 Bond flick of the same name, and showcased Daley’s impressive vocal range.

The montages throughout the show seemed to have been built-in to allow for Daley’s many costume changes, but as mentioned earlier, added to the show’s aesthetic. Perhaps this reviewer’s favorite was the “Travel Montage,” which combined just about every air travel scene existing in the Bond canon.

Other highlights included Bayer Sager/ Hamlisch’s “Nobody Does It Better,” with every line delivered with such specificity, it was gorgeous to watch; another mash-up by John Fischer – “Tomorrow, I’m Losing My Mind” comprising of “Tomorrow Never Dies,” the title track to the 1997 film of the same name, and Sondheim’s “Losing My Mind” was exquisite; and the slow and wistful start to the “Diamonds Are a Girl’s BFF” mash-up of “Diamonds Are Forever” from the 1971 Bond film of the same name, and the ever famous, “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend” was stunning.

Overall, this highly original, intriguing piece of theater (which worked surprisingly well in a cabaret space - kudos to Adam DeCarlo for the stellar tech work), was a piece well worth another run, and this reviewer hopes Daley and her formidable team will bring it back soon! Brava.

Photos by Natasha Castillo

For more shows at Don't Tell Mama visit their website at shows.donttellmamanyc.com.

