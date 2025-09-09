Review: REP BOOK ROULETTE at The Green Room 42 Is Packed with Surprises

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On September 2, The Green Room 42 hosted the latest edition of Rep Book Roulette, a concert that lives up to its name by keeping both performers and audience on their toes. Produced by A SHARP Theater Collective’s Lauren Dodds and Anthony Allocca, the show works like this: each performer enters with three songs pulled from their rep book, the audience votes in real time, and the chosen song has to be performed on the spot.

For those less familiar with the term, a rep book is essentially a performer’s audition binder, packed with songs that show off their vocal range, acting skills, and personal style. It’s like a greatest hits album tailored to each singer, usually full of pieces they can deliver with confidence and character.

At the piano was music director Cullen Curth, who deserves a special shoutout for the sheer stamina of the evening. Since each artist prepped three potential songs, Cullen had to be Ready to Play triple the amount of music that actually made it to the stage. It’s a high-wire act for both singers and accompanist, and Cullen’s quick adaptability made the whole night feel seamless.

The cast featured a wide range of talent: Katarina Blagojevic, Joel Ceruto, Marc Christopher, Christina Claire, Christine Cummins, Asa Dupras, Corrine Ferrer, Will Flynn, Meg Gallo, Sarah Krawczyk, Alexa Lampe, Maddie Lentz, Jon Maltz, Elisabeth Nordeen, Andrew Overton, Franca Rosenblatt, Jillian Soares, and Alysia Vastardis. Hosting duties went to Lauren Dodds, who kept the energy light and fun while ushering the audience through each unpredictable round.

One of the highlights of the evening came from Asa Dupras, who delivered a soulful and magnetic take on David Bowie’s Space Oddity. The choice felt both surprising and perfect for the format, bringing an ethereal calm before launching into soaring moments that showed off Asa’s full range.

Another standout was Franca Rosenblatt with Alanis Morissette’s "You Oughta Know." It was raw, electric, and cathartic, the kind of performance that makes you feel like you’re in the front row of a 90s rock concert. Franca channeled every ounce of heartbreak and fury into the song, earning one of the loudest ovations of the night.

On the pop side, Will Flynn’s rendition of Sabrina Carpenter’s "How Many Things" was a total crowd-pleaser. Sweet, contemporary, and emotionally fresh, it showcased a softer dynamic that contrasted beautifully with some of the bigger belt-heavy numbers of the evening.

Lastly, Jillian Soares wowed the room with "Better" from Kimberly Akimbo. Honest and vulnerable, Jillian’s performance captured the heart of the character while also making the song her own, proving why it’s become such a beloved contemporary theater piece.

In honor of their 15th show, the collective added a brand-new twist: BYORB, or “bring your own rep book.” Audience members could sign up to get thrown into the mix, and one brave volunteer named Avery was chosen. With just moments to prepare, Avery took on "Right Hand Man" from Something Rotten and absolutely nailed it, proving the audience vote can be just as thrilling outside of the official lineup.

With its clever format and ever-expanding roster of talent, Rep Book Roulette continues to be an incredibly unique show for NYC. Testing performers on how well do they really know their repertoire, and how prepared they are for when a family member asks them to sing something for them at Christmas.

Learn more about A SHARP Theater Collective on Instagram @asharp_theaterco

Rep Book Roulette returns to the Green Room 42 on October 14. Find tickets to that and more upcoming shows on the Green Room 42's website here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...