Review: PSYCH! ON THE MIC at The Green Room 42 Explores Psychology Through Song

On August 24, 2025, The Green Room 42 hosted Psych! on the Mic, a cabaret that combined psychology with musical theatre in an inventive and entertaining way. Produced by Annabelle Lesser with music direction by Aidan S. Wells, the show took terms like Imposter Syndrome, insecure attachment, and Locus of Control, and brought them to life through songs that made the audience laugh, think, and sometimes nod in recognition.

The cast featured Stephanie Ainsworth, EJ Adiele, Olivia DeJager, Vicky Fiesch, Lia Hielkema, Cambria Klein, Gideon McManus, Oliver Richman, Joseph Thor, and Annabelle Lesser, each bringing their own voice and perspective to the theme. The ensemble struck a balance between smart and playful, making sure the psychology never weighed the performance down but instead added depth and spark to familiar showtunes.

One of the night’s highlights came from EJ Adiele, whose performance of “Gotta Get Out” from Ordinary Days illustrated the idea of defense mechanisms with humor and clarity. Her energy and interpretation turned the song into a layered study of avoidance, earning laughs and knowing smiles from the crowd.

Vicky Fiesch, joined by Stephanie Ainsworth and Joseph Thor, delivered a memorable “The I Love You Song” from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The trio framed the number around insecure attachment styles, and what is usually a bittersweet comedic song took on a new resonance as the harmonies echoed themes of longing, fear, and vulnerability.

Olivia DeJager also made a strong impression with her rendition of “I’m Breaking Down” from Falsettos. Tying the number to the experience of emotional collapse, she leaned into the chaos of the song while still keeping it sharp and precise. It was both funny and painfully relatable, showing exactly how a breakdown can feel overwhelming and absurd at the same time.

The show reached a climax with a standout mashup that paired DeJager, Adiele, and Lia Hielkema on “Little Miss Perfect,” “Changing My Major,” and “No One Else.” Woven together to represent the id, the ego, and the superego, the arrangement was as smart as it was entertaining. Each singer embodied their part of the psyche with distinct energy, and together the three created a finale that tied the evening’s theme together seamlessly.

Psych! on the Mic proved that psychology and musical theatre make a natural pairing. With strong performances, thoughtful direction, and a clear sense of fun, the show left the audience buzzing not just about the music, but about the ways art can relate to the mind.

Learn more about producer Annabelle Lesser on Instagram here.

Find more upcoming shows at the Green Room 42 on their website here.

Reader Reviews

