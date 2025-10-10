Review: Nicole Scherzinger at Carnegie Hall Is... Well, Everything

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The historical auditorium was pin drop silent as the band settled. Then the lights rose, the symbols clanged, the music grew, and Nicole Scherzinger stepped out from behind those iconic white doors, a vision in gold, sparkling like a jewel. She opened with "Don't Rain on My Parade," her voice dancing through the notes with ease. From the first second, the audience knew they were in the presence of a star. At the end of the first song, she received the first of many—and I mean MANY—standing ovations.

The evening was a nonstop roster of showstoppers. Her rich and full take on Shirley Bassey's "Diamonds Are Forever" was ghostly, mesmerizing perfection. "Stickwitu" was beautiful and sexy. In "You Raise Me Up/Reflection" she used every bit of her range without ever showing off. Goosebumps. Sondheim's "Losing My Mind" was full of longing and fragile tenderness, earning another standing ovation. "Maybe This Time" was captivating and effortless, earning her yet another standing ovation as she left the stage with her Tony and Olivier Awards, bringing the breathtaking first act to a close.

After intermission, she reappeared in a black gown that was somehow even more ravishing than the one she'd just worn, launching into a soul-stirring "I Am What I Am." And the unbelievable final note caused—you’ll never guess it—another standing ovation. We were then treated to an original song called "Bullsh*t"—Scherzinger's take on a love song, and it is perfection. It's every bit a jazz classic as much as it is a current chart-topping hit. It's a classic for people who don't like classics. It's magic. You'll have to trust me until it's released. (Hint, hint, Miss Scherzinger.)

"With One Look" and "As If We Never Said Goodbye" were flawless and received yet again well-deserved standing ovations. Through the darkness, she spotted the silhouette of Jamie Lloyd in his trademark ball cap and honored him for guiding her to the path that brought her closer to this moment. Her chilling, ethereal take on "Purple Rain" and her tribute to Prince once again brought the audience to their feet.

The finale was a showcase of Pussycat Dolls favorites performed in a glorious, sheer, sparkling, and spangled black bodysuit—reminding us, as if we needed reminding, that we were in the presence of a global superstar. And my God, this woman is sexy.

Statuesque. A master class in glamour. Not a single gesture was wasted. In every song, her voice unfolded in new and unique ways, finding meaning, reaching into the hearts of the audience. Nicole didn't reinvent the songs she sang; she did something better. She lived in them—her way. The show was enough to make you weep to simply witness the magnitude of her talent.

The evening gave the audience no time to rest, and we didn't want to. Go ahead Nicole—tear our hearts out, make us fall in love, make us gasp and cry and scream, make us *feel*—and she did. I believe she may be one of the most remarkable and singular voices to ever grace the stage of this historic institution. As if the beauty and talent weren’t enough—she’s also charming, funny, and genuine…good lord, the woman is a unicorn.

The show started as a master class in how and why she earned her place on that stage and ended showing how and why she can pack Broadway houses and the biggest stadiums. Nicole Scherzinger's debut at Carnegie Hall was a perfect reminder of why it's so beautiful to be alive, to share an evening with a room full of strangers tied together by the thread of being human.

Thank you, Nicole, for your talent, for your artistry, for your God-given gift, and for bringing all of us together for a night I will never, ever forget.

I'll say it again...There are stars, there are superstars, and there is Nicole Scherzinger.

Header photo: Rebecca J. Michelson

Learn more about Nicole Scherzinger on her website at www.nicolescherzinger.com

Find more upcoming shows at Carnegie Hall on their website here.

