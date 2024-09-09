Review: MURDER FOR BREAKFAST at Joe's Pub Is “Chef's Kiss”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic tunes from the thirties and forties set a perfect mood for Justin Elizabeth Sayre’s hysterical new play, "Murder for Breakfast." As if sensing the delight that awaited them, the audience erupted into long, sustained applause upon the cast’s entrance—particularly for Sayre themself.

The mystery kicks off with a confession and unfolds over an hour and a half through an interrogation interwoven with flashbacks and perfectly timed narrations. The characters are so vivid and dynamic that it's thrilling each time they reappear. The play is a delicious homage to the work of James M. Cain, famous for classics like "Mildred Pierce." But Sayre’s outrageous queer fantasia is the camp-infused take on the genre we never knew we needed.

It’s a dangerous game to invoke the spirit of a queer cultural staple, but in any hands less skilled than Sayre’s, the result would vanish into the sad shadow of the original. Fortunately, Sayre is a comedy master, elevating something iconic to the stratosphere. From the very first moment, *Murder for Breakfast* is laugh-out-loud funny—a rare feat, especially in a staged reading.

Sayre’s genius isn’t just in tapping perfectly into the noir world that inspired them. Sayre crafts bold, over-the-top characters who, despite their outrageousness, feel completely believable in this heightened reality. The script is loaded with sharp one-liners, brilliant turns of phrase, and expertly executed callbacks. It has the feel of an old radio play—think "Haunted Honeymoon," but with no werewolves and plenty of d*ck.

On stage, Justin Elizabeth Sayre is captivating. Even with a full beard, Sayre effortlessly embodies the heroine’s persona. While Sayre's writing is unquestionably brilliant, their performance is equally magnetic, as they play with the script, the audience, and their delivery with a joyful, mercurial energy.

The ensemble cast is top-tier, each actor bringing their own unique flair to Sayre’s technicolor vision of classic character tropes. Jeff Hiller is a national treasure, and as Denny, he showcases all his comic magic, with perfect timing and delivery that pairs beautifully with Sayre’s delectable script. Phillip Taratula is charming and sly in his roles, while Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp deliver grand performances. Ruby McCollister, meanwhile, is a mad hatter—an absolute rollercoaster of perfection.

Sayre has crafted a play with all the makings of a New York hit, destined for success in gay cultural hubs for years to come. While "Murder for Breakfast" is a treasure trove of queer-centric humor, its bawdy jokes, innuendo, and hysterical asides are broad enough for any audience to enjoy (parental guidance suggested!). The humor is layered and intelligent, at times cartoonish (in the best possible way), with more twists and turns than a Gravitron.

Yes, we can find deep meaning in one woman’s fight to make a better life for herself and her children, or we can simply sit back and laugh. This is the 1940s murder mystery every queer person has dreamed of—Bravo Justin…I cannot wait to see what you cook up next!

Follow Justin Elizabeth Sayre on Instagram here.

To see the latest offering’s at the iconic Joe’s Pub check out their calendar.

Comments