Review: For Mother's Day at Chelsea Table + Stage, a Bouquet of Singers

Travel out of the entertainment “congestion” zone that stretches from 65th to 42nd streets and embraces Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, 54 Below, Broadway, the West Bank Cafe, Green Room 42, and Birdland to explore the eclectic world of NYC’s Flatiron/Fashion District. We left that “comfort” zone on Mother’s Day for a musical celebration honoring all Mothers, Moms, Mamas, and Mother figures at Chelsea Table + Stage, a chic supper club located in a Hilton Hotel on 26th street between 6th & 7th avenues.

The mothers and families present were gifted a bouquet of nearly two dozen singers and musicians who flowered them with a wonderful song list expressly selected for those that have the most important job in the world…. raising, teaching, and nurturing children.

Stemming from an idea by producer/director Stephanie Crowe Lewandowski, the great assortment of entertainers included Johnny Tammaro, Hannah Jane, Hannag Dugan, Julia Miller, Jennifer Bret, Salisha Thomas, Robert Lewandowski, Ann Kittege, Rory Donovan, Garielle Elisabeth, Kayla Saunders, Jo Davis, Livvie Hirshfield, Alex Herrera, Adrianne Chu, Peter Briccotto, Rick Westrip, guitar, Mitch Bowers, Drums, and musical director Andrew Orbison.

Producer Lewandowski put out a call to some of her Broadway friends and they all showed up en masse and shared their talents to honor their Mothers and grandmothers past and present who were in the room and those watching on livestream.

This exceptional group of Broadway veterans, Broadway stars, Broadway dreamers, solo artists, and passionate lovers of mothers, rocked the room and at times tugged at our heartstrings as they sang tunes from Broadway to rock and roll. I didn’t hear the The Jerry Herman tune “I Won't Send Roses,” but Elvis Presley’s “Mama Liked The Roses” was among the many other great songs sung about mothers by an extraordinary group of performers. Here are some of the other selections: “Mamma Mia”, “Mother Knows Best,” "When You're Good To Mama," Mama Who Bore Me,” “If Momma Was Married”, "Stacy’s Mom,” “Mama Will Provide,” “That's All Right, Mama,” “Mama Says,” “Her,” “Mama Liked The Roses,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”

We sure smelled the roses at this event, and special kudos to my wife Eda for raising our three extraordinary children, Caroline, Laura and Peter who continue the tradition of parenting our seven grandchildren.

Find more upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage here.



Chelsea Table & Stage Mother's Day Brunch Show



Stephanie Crowe Lewandowski, director/producer



Johnny Tammaro



Hannah Jane & Urchins, Adrianne Chu, Livvie Hirshfield, Jordyn, Julia Miller



Hannah Jane



Ann Kittredge



Jennifer Bret



Hannah Jane



Kayla Saunders



Kayla Saunders



Julia Miller



Julia Miller, Adrianne Chu, Hannah Dugan, Jennifer Bret, Kayla Saunders



Hannah Dugan



Livvie Hirshfield & Salisha Thomas



Livvie Hirshfield & Salisha Thomas



Robert Lewandowski & Urchins



Rick Westrip, Guitar



Rick Westrip, Guitar



Kayla Saunders & Urchins



Salisha Thomas & Urchins



Jennifer Bret



Alex Herrera



Ryan James Monroe



Rory Donovan



Rory Donovan



Rory Donovan & Rick Westrip



Rory Donovan



Johhny Tammaro



Andrew Orbison, music director



Chelsea Table & Stage



Chelsea Table & Stage



A Bouquet of Singers