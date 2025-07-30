Review: Fidelity Theatricals Brings RIDE THE CYCLONE to Life at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fidelity Theatricals returned to Don’t Tell Mama on July 25, 2025 with an emotionally charged concert staging of Ride the Cyclone, directed by Grace Kelly and music directed by Daniel Prior. The evening delivered the musical’s best-loved songs with a level of intimacy that let the material shine on its own.

The show featured a talented cast that brought the world of Ride the Cyclone vividly to life. The lineup included Grant Sparr, Jesse Gunnell, Tommy Dougherty, Analise McCann, Alexa Marie Rodriguez, Grace Kelly, and Aidan Donohue. Each performer brought a distinct presence to the stage, making the ensemble feel cohesive yet full of individual standouts.

From the moment the first notes hit, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a low-key concert. The band’s arrangements stayed true to the heart of the score while embracing the creative flexibility of the cabaret setting.

Alexa Marie Rodriguez gave a haunting, otherworldly performance as Jane Doe. Her rendition of “The Ballad of Jane Doe” was one of the most gripping moments of the night. She maintained the character’s eerie detachment while layering in moments of vulnerability, which made the performance as moving as it was technically impressive. Rodriguez’s vocal control and precision was meant for a role like this.

Jesse Gunnell as Noel was equally incredible, balancing the dark humor with Noel’s yearning. Their delivery of “Noel’s Lament” was performed to its fullest potential. Gunnell played Noel’s dramatic flair with just the right amount of self-awareness, earning laughs without undercutting the song’s emotional core. It was a performance that showed a deep understanding of the character’s longing and complexity.

Analise McCann as Constance delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments with “Sugarcloud.” Her vocals soared, and the honesty in her performance made every lyric land. Grace Kelly’s "Ocean" carried the character’s competitive edge and leaned perfectly into the catty mean girl behavior while still performing the song beautifully.

What makes Ride the Cyclone such a standout piece was captured and fully embraced throughout the night. Fidelity Theatricals once again proved that strong performances and thoughtful arrangements can carry a show without elaborate staging. In a room of fewer than fifty people, they managed to make this quirky, heartfelt musical feel larger than life.

Fidelity Theatricals’ productions are produced by Sebastian Henson, and the company continues to bring exciting selections to Don’t Tell Mama nearly every Friday. Find their upcoming performances and more shows on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

