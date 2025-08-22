Review: Fidelity Productions's NEXT TO NORMAL at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fidelity Productions returned with another powerful night of theater presenting Selections from Next to Normal. Directed and produced by Sebastian Henson with music direction by Daniel Sokolski, the evening pulled together a strong cast to tackle one of the most challenging scores in contemporary musical theater. Presented in concert form, the show leaned into the rawness of the material, letting the music and performances take center stage.

The cast featured Jessie Booth as Diana, Sebastian Henson as Gabe, Sasha Scout as Natalie, Jake Wild as Dr. Madden, and Noah Simau as Henry.

Jessie Booth carried the heart of the show as Diana, a role that demands constant emotional whiplash. Her performance of “I Miss the Mountains” was layered with aching vulnerability, and she shifted effortlessly into manic brightness during “You Don’t Know.” Booth’s voice soared while never losing sight of Diana’s troubled mental state.

Sebastian Henson stepped into the role of Gabe with charisma and bite, capturing the character’s essence. His version of “I’m Alive” captured the dark and menacing underlying theme in the song, making it clear why Gabe exerts such an unshakable hold over Diana.

As Natalie, Sasha Scout brought clarity and nuance to a role often overshadowed by Diana’s spiraling journey. Her rendition of “Superboy and the Invisible Girl” was vocally perfect, highlighting the frustration and longing of a daughter too often left behind.

Jake Wild brought a steady presence to Dr. Madden, his vocals in “My Psychopharmacologist and I” carried authority while leaving just enough room for the audience to question the character’s approach to Diana’s treatment.

Even in concert form, the evening captured the core of Next to Normal, the messy intersections of family, grief, and survival. Fidelity focused on emphasizing the score’s strongest emotional punches and leaving the audience with a concentrated dose of the show’s impact.

More than just a showcase of voices, the performance became a reminder of why this musical has resonated for over a decade. The deep emotional connection the audience is able to form with the character makes them feel real.

By the end of the night, the performers left the stage and the audience had gone through the complete journey of Next to Normal with every deep and tender emotion in every word.. Fidelity Productions continues to demonstrate their ability to curate nights that balance raw talent with thoughtful storytelling, and Selections from Next to Normal was no exception.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals and where to follow them on social media on their Linktree here.

Find more upcoming shows at Don't Tell Mama on their website here.

