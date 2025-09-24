 tracker
Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below

Many artists and cabaret aficionados filled the club for this sensational show

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Attending a performance by the extraordinary talented entertainers MOIPEI had a double meaning for me last night, Tuesday September 23, or rather I should say Triple meaning to be more precise. Back in the day, one of my best buddies were an entertainment phenomenon known as the MAGID TRIPLETS.  Eddie, Dennis, and Michael Magid were a 1950’s, 60’s, 70’s tour de force, and in their time, a highly entertaining modern version of the great song and dance men of the vaudeville era. They shot to fame as youngsters on the Milton Berle Show in the early days of television, and  opened for Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas and had a two-year contract as the opening act for Dean Martin. Transitioning to Rock, they opened the Peppermint Lounge in NYC. In fact, they were scheduled to be a feature on Dean Martin’s TV show until the Golddiggers got the gig.  I remember hanging with them when they appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show.  They were also fun and charismatic on stage; however that’s where we have something different here.

Nothing can prepare your ears for the remarkable harmonies, vocal dexterity, creativity, and sophisticated persona of the sisters Mary, Maggy and Marta MOIPEI. Music students in college ear training classes have some of the “best ears” imaginable and are taught how to distinguish, isolate, and identify the different notes that make up combinations of chords and melody.  I would dare say that even the best of them would have a hard time isolating the silvery notes in the harmonies created by MOIPIE, which blend so seamlessly and create some of the most melodious sounds imaginable. The sisters have an infectious personality and their act performed to perfection had some heartfelt stories of their journey from Kenya, and a shout out to family members who were watching on livestream back in their homeland.  MOIPEI are exceptional on every level, and 54 Below was filled with many other artists and cabaret aficionados for their show, with none other than legend Marilyn Maye present for this sensational performance.  MOIPEI have become true New Yorkers and brought a great NYC Medley to 54 Below.

Here are photos of the show, and try not to smile along with MOIPEI.

For more on MOIPEI, visit their Linktree here.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Dean Martin & The Magid Triplets

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Phil Reno, Music Director

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Jimmy Durante & The Magid Triplets

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Jeff Harnar & MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Phillip Stern & MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Eda Sorokoff & MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
WILL NUNZIATA & MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
Marilyn Maye & Brian Keltner

Review: Extraordinarily Talented MOIPEI Bring Their NYC Medley to 54 Below Image
MOIPEI



