Review: Dez Duron Brings Songs of Love at Joe's Pub

On September 8, singer-songwriter Dez Duron took the stage at Joe’s Pub, delivering a night of soaring vocals, original music, and heartfelt storytelling. Known to many for portraying Gil Brently in Maybe Happy Ending, Duron wanted to show himself beyond the role that people know him for, He’s an artist who knows how to take a room of strangers and make them feel every word he sings, all while showcasing a voice that floats with tenderness or bursts with power.

The night opened with “Why Love” from Maybe Happy Ending, a fitting start that set the tone for a show about love, memory, and connection. Duron’s easy presence and natural charisma drew the audience in right away. From there, he mixed in several of his own original songs, including “Let’s Just Call It Love,” a track that highlighted his knack for writing melodies as engaging as his interpretations of standards.

One of the most memorable moments came when Duron stripped things down for an acoustic version of “Sentimental Person.” The simple arrangement let his voice take center stage, capturing both vulnerability and warmth.

The night wasn’t without surprises. Early in the evening, Duron welcomed his friend Jacob Khalil to the stage. Together they performed two original songs, a collaboration that showed a true friendship and level of understanding between the two artists.

That intimacy was balanced later by a joyful Mel Tormé medley, where Duron’s smooth tone and swing sensibility came alive. His take on “The Christmas Song” was a particular highlight; it was a completely unexpected yet welcomed surprise for this early September show.

Later, Helen J. Shen joined him for a stunning duet of “How Not To Be Alone”; their voices blended together beautifully with delicate harmony. The song choice was unexpected but quickly became one of the most stunning moments of the night.

Duron closed the set with Michael Bublé’s arrangement of “Feeling Good,” a nod to his time on The Voice. It was the kind of big, confident finale that reminded the audience of how far he’s come since those television days.

But the night didn’t end there. Returning to the stage for an encore, he circled back to where the evening began with “Maybe Happy Ending” from Maybe Happy Ending, leaving the audience with a full-circle moment that was both heartfelt and satisfying.

Dez Duron’s show at Joe’s Pub was more than a concert. It was a snapshot of an artist continuing to evolve, blending original work with classics, and showing just how at home he is in a room built for connection. With special guests, a varied setlist, and vocals that never faltered, Duron proved he has staying power well beyond the spotlight of competition shows.

Follow Dez Duron on Instagram @DezDuron.

Dez Duron returns to Joe's Pub for one more show on September 15 - currently sold out except for accessibility and companion seats. Visit Joe's Pub's website for more information about that show and other upcoming events at the venue.

