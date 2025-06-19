Review: DANCERS OVER 40 Set 54 Below Alight with CHICAGO Memories

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The famed 54 Below was set ablaze with “all that jazz” last evening when Dancers Over 40 celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the original Broadway production of Bob Fosse’s Chicago. Dancers Over 40, an extraordinary organization, brings together dancers who were in musical theater over the years and have those amazing stories to tell about their peers in the industry. Additionally honored were the dancers from the revival of Chicago, which unbelievably opened 30 years ago! What a night, what a performance! The audience, which was composed of many of the musical theater industry's known names, including the incomparable Ben Vereen, bristled with that electric energy of a Broadway stage.

For this reviewer, Chicago holds a special place in my heart. My late father was the one who supplied sets and props to Broadway shows and he worked closely with the late, great Bob Fosse and his team on this show. As a youngster I saw the original production and met Mr. Fosse and Ms. Verdon - imagine that as a kid!

Last evening, the stage belonged to Chicago and the memories of its late geniuses - Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera and Ann Reinking (who not only starred in the revival but also won a Tony for choreographing it.) Former Chicago cast member Marilu Henner was the evening’s host, and she came onstage rocking a black sequin minidress.

Each and every performer, clad in some variation of the “regulation” Fosse black ensemble, brought to life some of the famed as well as many of the unknown songs which had been cut from the Broadway production. When the famed “All That Jazz” vamp started we all knew that the night had officially begun. The sold-out audience began applauding wildly when original 1975 cast members Michon Peacock, Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark and Candace Tovar joined Revival cast member James Naughton onstage to perform the beloved tune “All I Care About is Love.” An abbreviated version of “Cell Block Tango” brought the 1975 cast members Michon Peacock, Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Lenora Nemetz and Monica Tiller front and center. Amazing seeing these phenomenal Broadway veterans who never lost their unbelievable theater chops! Marsha Bagwell, the 1975 Original Matron “Mama” Morton brought her own version of that “Sophie Tucker” pizzazz to the show as she jokingly “ tried” three times to sing her character’s theme song,“When You’re Good To Mama.” Of course, she knowingly was cut short as they did not have the rights to perform that or many of the famed songs during the show. Later the entire 1975 cast held a “panel” discussion of their first-hand memories of the Philadelphia out of town show as well as the Broadway production for the enthralled audience. What a privilege to hear them!

The show jumped to guest speakers which included Lee Roy Reams, Dylis Cromer and Gregory Butler, who recalled their special memories of friendships and working relationships with Fosse, Verdon, Rivera and Reinking. Special guest, the wonderful Nicole Fosse, daughter of Fosse and Verdon and keeper of her parents’ legacy, added her special memories to the night via video. Some original video footage of the brillant Ann Reinking dancing had theatergoers watery eyed. Such a wonderful, talented person who we lost too soon.

The evening continued with standout performances of the Broadway Revival cast and the 1975 original cast renditions of “Baby, Dream Your Dream / My Own Best Friend” with Candy Brown, Paige Davis, Lenora Nemetz and Michon Peacock, “No” with Marsha Bagwell, Michael Kubala, Jake Siffert and Colleen Underriner, as well as a standing ovation for “Roxie” by Melora Hardin. Further tributes to Chita Rivera by Javier Munoz and Bob Fosse by Michael-Demby Cain rounded out this special night.

A final rendition of “All That Jazz” with Lenora Nemetz, Michael Kubala, Michelle Robinson, Mindy Cooper Grenke, Kristien Faith Oei, Jeff Gorti, Michael Scirrotto, Jake Siffert and Colleen Underringer had the audience on its feet. A final homage of “Nowadays” with the entire cast of both productions ended what was a tearjerker of a night.

“In fifty years or so, it’s gonna change you know . . .” goes the final line of Chicago, well 50 years has flown by and nothing has changed for this reviewer. What a spectacularly wonderful evening for all those present as we remember the talent and glory of the legend that is now Chicago.

Dancers Over 40 Celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Chicago at 54 Below featured Host Marilu Henner, Director Stephanie Pope, Musical Director, Michael Lavine, The 1975 Original Cast of Chicago - Marsha Bagwell, Candy Brown, Cheryl Clark, Gene Foote, Gary Gendell, Lenora Nemetz, Michon Peacock, Monica Tiller and Candace Tovar, the Broadway Revival cast of Chicago - Gregory Butler, Mindy Cooper Grenke, Dylis Croman, Paige Davis, Jeff Gorti, Melora Hardin, Michael Kubala, James Naughton,Kristen Faith Oei, Michelle M. Robinson, Michael Scirrotto and David Sabella, along with featured guest appearances by Lee Roy Reams, Fred Barton, Michael-Demby Cain and Javier Munoz as well as Jake Siffert and Colleen Underringer (Verdon/Fosse Legacy Dancers).

Learn more about Dancers Over 40 on their website at www.dancersover40.org

Find more great shows to see on the 54 Below website here

Reader Reviews