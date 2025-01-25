Review: Bradley Gibson Goes Solo With SONGS OF MY HEART at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There is a saying that goes something like this: Let’s begin as we mean to continue. That is precisely what Bradley Gibson did on the opening night of his 54 Below solo show debut. Directly after the announcement welcoming him to the stage, the Broadway actor and symphony concert performer confidently entered the dining room, and, taking the time to both enjoy the moment and make an entrance, strolled through the audience to the bandstand. Spine straight, shoulders back, and head held high, the fashionable fellow climbed the few steps to the stage and took his place at the center mic, the spotlight shimmering on his flawless complexion, stylish coiffure, and impeccable couture. Long tapered fingers caressed the mic stand as the seriousness of his expression advised the quieting of clapping hands until, finally, the chicer-than-that headliner was poised to begin his opening number, Ariana Grande’s “Into You.” That serious expression never wavered, for the entire performance of the tune; only when the musical monologue had ended, did Bradley Gibson step out of character, out of the story, and out of the moment to grin the gracious grin of a storyteller opening up to their audience. Bradley Gibson and SONGS OF MY HEART had arrived, and one thing was clear from the onset: Bradley Gibson is a star.

Bradley Gibson has done three Broadway plays. He has played Hercules (at Paper Mill Playhouse) and done on-camera acting. He is a jobbing actor who shows up, hits his mark, and does the work, and bully for him. But at his January 15th solo show, there was patent proof that another avenue is open to him - that of a concert performer. The gentleman has that star quality that someone (in what is generally believed to be the mid-twentieth century) called “It” - that much cannot be denied. From his place center of the stage, Bradley Gibson held fast to his happily captive audience for some seventy-five minutes, looking like a star, acting like a star, talking like a star, and most definitely singing like a star. This was a Herculean moment of nightclub entertainment and the gentleman was more than equal to the task.

The evening’s programming was dedicated, he explained, to music that lived close to his heart. Some of it, he offered, would relate to his musical theater career but most of it (as it happened) would be straight from his heart because six of the thirteen songs performed were Bradley Gibson originals. Woven in and around those self-penned compositions were radio hits from Tamia and Chaka Kahn, three Disney-themed numbers, and one song from the classic musical theater canon, and while the show tunes were absolute highlights, this was a rhythm and blues concert. Should Mr. Gibson wish to take all of his star quality and songwriting skills out into the world, this writer is certain there is a place for him in the R&B community. The songs he has written (to which the appreciative 54B audience visibly and audibly responded) are right proper R&B songs. In their musical structure, lyric creation, and emotional content, the architecture of the pieces honors the genre; and, in his performances, (both vocal and emotional) Bradley Gibson shows that he has made a thorough study of that genre, even going so far as to bring the style to his gorgeous rendition of “As Long As He Needs Me” (which included an adorable story about his youthful appearance in a community theater production of the play from which the song originates). Mr. Gibson has the R&B thing down and, given the chance, he can take it al the distance.

Of the Bradley Gibson originals, this writer favored the early-in-the-evening “No ILYS” and the deliciously danceable “Ain’t That Easy,” which kicked off a three-song mini set of Gibson originals (for future appearances, the gentleman might consider spreading the original material throughout the show, rather than clump it together, thus). The clear standout, though, was the personal “Please Come Break My Heart,” which Gibson set up with a brief monologue about the pitfalls of toxic relationships that one just cannot seem to avoid (and which of us hasn’t been there?) - it was a one-two-three punch of relatable storytelling, emotional display, and impressive vocals aided mightily by Gibson’s great band. Indeed, on the subject of Bradley’s spoken rhetoric on the night - the gentleman is a born orator. He is charming and he doesn’t lack an ability (or shyness) at speaking his truth, which is a major boon to his onstage persona. All of his stories, from singing songs in the car with his Mommy (raise your hand if you love a grown man who still calls his mother Mommy) to the weighty meaning that The Lion King has been to his life, were delivered with candor and kindness, humor and humility… and star quality. One might offer that the engaging of a director to help shape his show might help to trim back some of the verbosity because an economy with words is always helpful in a cabaret and concert setting. Even the most practiced of concert performers works off of a script that controls the narrative and the time allotment.

When not actively presenting his own songwriting efforts, the second strongest theme of the night was the Disney aspect. Long associated with The Lion King, Mr. Gibson delivered the highlight of the evening, his big number from the Broadway production, “Endless Night” (stunning), as well as a nightclub arrangement of “Go The Distance” (very exciting), and, as a special treat, he invited the luminous (and luscious-voiced) Ashley Loren to join him on the famous pop version of “Beauty and the Beast.” All three offerings were spot-on perfect and helped to bring additional facets of the Gibson personality and career trajectory to the audience. It was, from start to finish, a 54 Below debut worthy of note, and hopefully a foreshadowing of great things to come because it’s pretty clear that Bradley Gibson is working with something special. It should be interesting to watch what he does with both his talent and star quality, whether it’s on Broadway, in the recording studio, on the concert stage, or any combination of all three. After all, no matter the venue or genre, a star’s gonna star.

The Songs of My Heart band was Devon Yesberger (Piano), Asher Kurtz (Guitar) and Mitch Bowers (Drums)

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE.

Bradley Gibson is on Instagram HERE and Spotify HERE.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

