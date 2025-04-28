Review: Billy Stritch Trio Concludes Sold-Out 6 Show Engagement at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, on April 26, my wife and I attended a performance by arguably one of the greatest singer/pianists (in this or any generation), taking place in probably the most significant jazz/pop venue in the world, the historic Birdland Jazz Club. Being a longtime fan of Mr. Stritch, I anticipated once again being bedazzled by his one-of-a-kind keyboard harmonics and silvery vocals and didn’t expect to being musically surprised inasmuch as I’ve been to hundreds of his shows. I’ve seen it all….. WRONG! The song list created by Billy for this performance was a reverie of delectable but not often heard tunes. As you know, I’m not one to list songs in my reports, but I can’t resist tempting your musical knowledge with titles like “Sand In My Shoes”, “You Smell So Good”, and Jobim’s “Someone To Light Up My Life”. The night continued with exquisitely curated sophisticated gems, which I venture to say stumped the musical brains of some of the famous theatre folks in the audience, which included composer/lyricist Marc Shaiman, lyricist David Zippel, and cabaret royalty KT Sullivan. However, Billy’s knowledge and narrative skills explained it all. Billy Stritch thrilled last night AND with Mr. Stritch along with his unmatched musicianship you learn something new. It was a quintessential experience that harked back to the Golden Age of Bobby Short, Buddy Greco, Matt Dennis, and other greats in Manhattan nightclubs that still live through the talents of Billy Stritch.

The Billy Stritch Trio features Michael O’Brien on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums.

Learn more about Billy Stritch and where to follow him on social media on his website at billystritch.com

Find more upcoming shows at Birdland Jazz Club and learn where to follow them on their website at www.birdlandjazz.com

Reader Reviews

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby