Review: BE MORE CHILL Is a Sci-fi Spectacular at Don't Tell Mama

On September 12, Fidelity’s latest production brought Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz’s cult favorite Be More Chill to the Don’t Tell Mama stage. With direction by Reese Klemm and musical direction by Braiden Lee, the company leaned into the musical’s mix of sci-fi absurdity and teenage heartache, offering a high-energy night that balanced humor, chaos, and sincerity.

The show follows Jeremy Heere, an awkward high schooler desperate to be noticed, who takes a pill containing a “Super Quantum Unit Intel Processor,” or SQUIP, a computer that implants itself in his brain and guides him through the perilous terrain of teenage popularity. What begins as a seemingly easy solution to social invisibility quickly spirals into disaster, as Jeremy’s relationships with his Best Friend, crush, and classmates all come under strain.

It’s a story that blends the familiar anxieties of adolescence with a heightened, sci-fi twist: the pull between authenticity and conformity, individuality and acceptance, and the ultimate cost of choosing the wrong voice to listen to.

The cast featured Miles Messier as Jeremy Heere, Mickey Wirtz as Michael Mell, Sanjna Narayan as the SQUIP, Nova Gomez as Christine Canigula, Nolan Phillips as Rich Goranski, Reese Klemm as Brooke Lohst, Eleni Lefakis as Chloe Valentine, Katy Yeh as Jenna Rolan, and Jeremiah Burch as Jake Dillinger.

Mickey Wirtz’s Michael Mell was a clear standout. His rendition of “Michael in the Bathroom” captured the character’s loneliness and humor in equal measure, making it one of the most memorable performances of the night. Wirtz’s presence consistently grounded the story, offering the audience a point of empathy in the chaos.

Nova Gomez’s Christine Canigula brought an earnest, quirky spark that made her both funny and endearing. Her “I Love Play Rehearsal” was delivered with infectious energy, but she also found moments of vulnerability that made Christine’s hilarity shine through.

As the SQUIP, Sanjna Narayan commanded the stage with sleek confidence and a sharp edge. Their performance emphasized both the allure and the danger of the character, giving Jeremy’s dilemma real weight while keeping the role’s inherent camp intact.

The night also saw moments of quick adaptability, with director Reese Klemm and Eleni Lefakis stepping in to cover roles the day of the performance. Their commitment and flexibility ensured the story carried on seamlessly, a testament to the collaborative spirit at the heart of Fidelity’s productions.

In the end, Fidelity’s Be More Chill captured what makes the show a modern cult classic: its mix of humor, heightened absurdity, and emotional resonance. With standout performances from Wirtz, Gomez, and Narayan, and the ensemble’s dedication to telling the story with heart, the production reaffirmed Fidelity’s commitment to making bold and memorable theater.

Learn more about Fidelity Theatricals on their Linktree here. They're back at Don't Tell Mama tomorrow, September 19 with selections from the Little Mermaid. Find tickets to that and more of their upcoming shows on Don't Tell Mama's website here.

