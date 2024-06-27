Review: Alexis Michelle Shines in HEROINE WORSHIP at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As I arrived at the always-welcoming Joe’s Pub, I was immediately struck by the incredibly diverse audience. The full spectrum of the queer rainbow was present, alongside straight men and women of all ages, and everyone had one thing in common—they were ready to have a good time. Alexis Michelle entered in a stunning silver jumpsuit, waist snatched, body perfection, face flawless, hair perfect, embodying the glamour of the legendary stars she was about to celebrate.

She opened the show with Judy Garland’s arrangement of “Come Rain or Come Shine,” which sat beautifully in her voice. Over the course of the evening, she paid tribute to Barbra Streisand, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Stockard Channing, Dionne Warwick, and many others, each song revealing new sides and different colors of Alexis. It’s important to note that this show is not an impersonation or lip sync; Alexis Michelle is a true performer who sings her heart out in tribute to all the great women who inspired her. She didn’t just honor global legends but also the legends who shine brightest in her world—her mother and grandmother.

Some of the biggest moments of the evening included her “Maybe This Time” tribute to Liza, the Brandon James Gwinn original, “How Lucky Can You Get,” “Little Girls,” and “I Say a Little Prayer” (an AMAZING song for her, dare I say signature song). Her powerful and expressive closer, “You Came A Long Way From St. Louis,” electrified the audience. Special mention must be made of “You Gotta Get a Gimmick” from Gypsy, where her guests Kiki Ball-Change and Lagoona Bloo were stellar. The harmony the three hit at the end was pure magic—it brought the house down. Wow!

Alexis’s interpretation of the songs showcased her range as both a singer and an actress. With the change of a lyric, she could shift from funny to touching, from charming to deep. Alexis exudes star quality. Calling her charming would be an understatement. Her banter with the band was priceless and hysterical. Her interaction with the audience was fresh and alive. And she is funny—sometimes I don’t think she knows quite how funny she is. There is a magic to that, and it endears her to the audience even more. What gives her the most power is her ability to stand on stage and do the hardest thing anyone can do—be vulnerable. It’s beautiful. What struck me most was how inspirational she is. She is doing what brings her joy and inviting everyone, through example, to follow the bliss in their own hearts.

The show followed a thread of the legendary women who inspired her, highlighting her adoration and respect for women, femme identity, and femme power. As a performer, she is polished and precise, delivering a delightful, feel-good show. And not just for Pride—if you want to feel great, see Alexis Michelle—she has a magic that fills the heart with joy.

Heroine Worship is a winner. Robbie Rozelle directed it beautifully, and the band was perfection. This show is a must-see for anyone who wants to be uplifted and entertained by a truly special talent.

To Learn more about Alexis Michelle follow her on facebook and instagram.

Find more upcoming shows at Joe's Pub on their website.

Comments