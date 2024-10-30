Review: A KISS FOR BRAZIL Brings Karrin Allyson's Bossa Nova Spell & More to Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer Karrin Allyson, who also plays piano for herself (sometimes) and writes her own songs (sometimes) brings her audiences to states of joy and bliss, but the state she was born in is called Kansas — a city called Great Bend, to be specific. But I don’t suppose that’s why this jazz artist is so good at bending notes or using her whole body when she performs away from the keyboard: bending, twisting, turning, up and down, responding to the music of her band. As always, she’s cool, captivating, in control, unpretentiously down to earth, gracious, and grooving. Her current set runs nightly through November 2 at Birdland, the club named for jazz legend Charlie “Bird” Parker, who – like Ms. Allyson – started in Kansas and moved to New York City.

While her current engagement is called the “A Kiss for Brazil Release Celebration,” referencing the title of her newest recording, the 7 pm set I caught on October 29 wasn’t 100% a live recreation of CD, as she wasn’t accompanied by all the same musicians and didn’t present all the tracks. And that was just fine with this longtime admirer, more than glad for the variety: an emotional musical setting of the immigrant-welcoming poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty; related material from earlier recordings (like “Double Rainbow” by the must-include bossa nova composer Antonio Carlos Jobim, a reminder that A Kiss for Brazil is not her first “smooch” bestowed upon music from that land); a switch to French for “Under Paris Skies” (“Sous le ciel de Paris”); and her forceful original called “Way Down Below” from the recording titled Shoulder to Shoulder, her project honoring the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement. With the choice from that collection, she made the connection to the imminent election, encouraging us to vote. Well, I was ready to vote for Karrin Allyson as Ambassador to Brazil or Vice President of Hip or Secretary of Good Vibes.

Highlights from the 2024 album that were in the opening Birdland set were the classic “Carnaval” theme from the film Black Orpheus and two gems with English lyrics by Marilyn and Alan Bergman: the moody “So Many Stars” with music by the late Sergio Mendes and the uber-romantic, dreamy “The Island” (music by Ivan Lins). While I’ve heard many versions of these three over the years, Karrin Allyson’s treatments keep these chestnuts warm. Other items in this Brazilian bag were less familiar. The sultry textures, sway, and mellow beat of bossa nova can be intoxicating and the set’s rhythms had the luxury of the authentic experience of Rio de Janeiro-raised drummer Rafael Barata (he’s also on the CD and collaborated on some lyrics).

Catch the catchy songs, simpatico stylings, marvelous musicians, and always pleasing panache of Karrin Allyson. The show plays twice nightly from tonight October 30th through this Saturday November 2nd. Tickets to the remaining performances are available here.

Learn more about the singer on her website at www.karrin.com

See the many Birdland offerings on their website at www.birdlandjazz.com

Comments