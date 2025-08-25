Review: 54 SINGS PHINEAS AND FERB at 54 Below Is Nostalgic and Joyful

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On August 18, 54 Below hosted 54 Sings Phineas and Ferb: 104 Days of Summer Vacation, a packed night of cartoon earworms reimagined with Broadway bite. Co-creator Dan Povenmire’s presence in the audience gave the whole room an extra jolt. The show featured music direction by James Stryska and was produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

For those unfamiliar, Phineas and Ferb is the beloved Disney Channel animated series that originally ran from 2007 to 2015 with a new season coming out this year, created by Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh. The show follows inventive stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher as they build outrageous creations to fill their summer vacation. Their sister Candace constantly tries to bust them, while their pet platypus, Perry, moonlights as a secret agent battling the eccentric Dr. Doofenshmirtz. With witty writing, running gags, and a catalog of over 400 original songs, Phineas and Ferb became both a critical success and a cult favorite, making its music a natural fit for a cabaret stage.

The cast was filled with talent with Alexandra Baker, Ian Coursey, Cara Rose DiPietro, Camryn Duckworth, Jake Letts, Eric May Liu, Andrew “Andi” Maroney, Mars, Kyle McArthur, Marcus McGee, Juliette Ojeda, Molly Oldham, Ren Parker, Brenna Patzer, Echo Deva Picone, Oliver Richman, Syd Sider, Mitchell Sink, and Carrie Wagner.

Andrew “Andi” Maroney set the tone right out of the gate with the iconic theme song, crisp vocals and easy stage charm locking the audience in. Later, “Aglet” landed like a crowd-pleasing inside joke, getting the audience to do the call and response from a very underrated song.

Eric May Liu proved to be an energetic and personable host, tying the evening together with humor and warmth. Their quick banter, audience engagement, and seamless transitions between numbers kept the energy high and made the concert flow smoothly from start to finish.

Cara Rose DiPietro’s “Whatcha Doin’?” leaned into playful and romantic energy from Isabella. She shaped the humor with precise vocals and clean comedic beats, turning a bite-sized tune into a tight cabaret moment that felt built for this room.

A duo standout came from Ren Parker and Oliver Richman with a mashup of “Busted” and “Platypus Controlling Me.” Their blend sat nicely, and the back-and-forth timing hit the comedy squarely while giving each voice its own spotlight. This mashup of two of the most well-known songs from the show was a welcomed yet unexpected surprise.

Molly Oldham took “I’m Me” and pushed it past novelty into something genuinely moving. Strong, centered vocals and unforced storytelling gave the number weight, capturing the cool calm energy from fan favorite character, Vanessa.

With a room full of fans and a cast game to play, the concert struck the right balance between nostalgia and performance. The arrangements let the jokes land and the voices shine, proving these songs can hold their own in a cabaret setting when treated with care and personality.

This show was produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz. Follow them on Instagram at @mollyabigail1 and @caralineweglarz to learn more about them and their upcoming shows.

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

