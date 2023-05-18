Review: 5 QUESTIONS WITH JAMES AND JAM Is Silly Fun At The Green Room 42

On a warm evening in May, I sat at a table in the front, at the cabaret hot spot The Green Room 42. The gentleman next to me rushed in, happy to not be late, clearly a fan of the headliners, Strange Loop stars James Jackson Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison (or JAM) whose show "5 Questions with James and Jam" was back for the second time at The Green Room 42.

As soon as the hosts took the stage, the playful tone of the evening was set. JAM and James had a plethora of playful banter with each other. As they led into their first medley mashup, the music director and accompanist, Drew Wutke, engaged in the number, which had the theme of "All the people who done me wrong." Songs in this ilk that were included in the mashup were funny arrangements of "Cell Block Tango" from the musical Chicago and "Before He Cheats" from Carrie Underwood.

The duo included many theatrical devices throughout the evening that showed off the array of their stage talents and comedic abilities. They did a segment called "3 minutes" in which they riffed on Port Authority and Jamba Juice. The audience was in stitches. JAM would often launch into musical scats that had the audience howling, as James playfully instructed them to clap, in order to get him to stop. "It's a mixed message," he said, when it worked.

The bulk of the evening was spent with a special guest, musical theater actress and health coach, Farah Alvin. Included in the interactions with Farah was the show's central theme, "5 Questions." Farah answered questions ranging from being a mother to starting a business, and the inspiration for her new album "On Vinyl."

Farah then performed a cover of "If I Were Your Woman" which showcased her full voice and fit the theme of the evening well. The hosts and Farah also sang the Hall and Oates song "Maneater" as a trio, since Jam professed that he's been in a Hall and Oates mood, as of late.

There was a "Would You Rather" style round with "Stinky Mouth, Sloppy Mouth" and "Pick a Patti" which put three famous Pattys in various sticky scenarios. The "Pattis" in question were Patti LuPone, Patti Murin, and Patti LaBelle and Farah had to pick which Patti's would accompany her on a bank heist, as well as which would be eaten on a desert island.

While the special guest had many entertaining moments, the hosts are so charismatic that this writer only wished that they would have done a few more songs that showcased their own talents, or utilized a slightly more succinct set of questions that would limit responses from future guests just a tad.

As the show ended, with wishes from the trio that they had for the audience, the real icing on the metaphorical cake was The Carpenter's song "Sing" which showcased James' velvety voice.

With so many entertaining and witty moments, an audience is sure to be equally showered with silly moments and sweet serenades. James and JAM will play their next pride-themed show at The Green Room 42 on June 12th and Farah Alvin will play at Green Room as well to celebrate her new album on Friday, May 19th. James Jackson Jr. can currently be found on stage in the 2nd Stage show, White Girl in Danger.

Visit the James Jackson, Jr website Here, John-Andrew Morrison's website Here and

Farah Alvin's website Here