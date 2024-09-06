Review: 007: A NIGHT OF BOND Stirs Up The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



One’s image of a night of James Bond 007 conjures up evening wear, martinis (shaken not stirred) and of course the master spy himself full of intrigue and adventure. September 5, 2024 at The Green Room 42’s presentation of 007: A Night Of Bond did not disappoint this James Bond fan.

The performance was the brainchild of two recent graduates of NYU, Director Timothy L. Owens II and Producer Jess Hill, and was performed mostly by their classmates and friends. Oh no, sounds like a school production this reviewer lamented upon hearing this, but I could not have been more wrong.

With an audience filled with friends and family to cheer them on, the immensely talented group of young artists showed their virtuoso singing chops to the world. Ignoring the glaring multi-colored spotlights which flared on and off periodically blinding the audience, each and every performer came up to the stage to belt and croon to the signature songs of the iconic James Bond movie franchise. Ian Fleming himself would have been thrilled sitting there with a martini in hand. Besides the band, it was just the lone singer at a time up on stage in front of the enthusiastic theatergoers. Quite impressive for those right out of undergraduate studies! Yet the most thrilling was the quality of each of these performances. They can not only sing but most of them are as amazing as the seasoned performers who originated the tunes over the years.

This reviewer was completely unprepared to be so taken aback by these stunning voices. Just a few of the standout performances included “The Writing On the Wall” sung by the extremely talented Elijah Maston dressed in a classic black suit. Close your eyes and you would absolutely think it is the famed Sam Smith singing in the room this very night. Unreal - this reviewer was completely overwhelmed by his voice! Izzy Imamura, dressed elegantly in a long black dress with black gloves and sparkling accessories, gave a rousing rendition of “Diamonds Are Forever” which showcased a voice like a young Barbra Streisand. Wow! Wow! Abigail Arader, decked out in a black minidress and high boots belted “The Man With The Golden Gun,” which easily hit the back of the room. Whitley Armstrong, dressed to impress in a slinky deep red sequined gown, oozed sensuality as she crooned the sultry notes of the iconic Shirley Basey hit tune “Goldfinger”. Channeling his own version of the Tom Jones smash, “Thunderball”, Kalonjee Gallimore, clad in a black ensemble with a burgundy velour jacket slung casually over the shoulders, smashed like a tidal wave onto the audience with intense vocals. While London Riley Keller, dressed in a black mini-skirt and jacket ensemble intoned the seductive “For Your Eyes Only” - yes, Sheena Easton you need to watch out. Last but far from least, was Darnell Robinson whose forceful interpretation of Adele’s powerful hit, “Skyfall”, had the audience on its feet cheering!

Bravo to all the performers that evening! This reviewer is absolutely positive that everyone will have the opportunity to see each and everyone of these young artists singing on the stages of Broadway one day very soon!

007: A Night Of Bond featured Kalonjee Gallimore, Devan Kushnir, Kyle Dalsimer, Journey Jones, Jamari My’Kel, Izzy Imamura, Tuesday Usry, Abigail Arader, Elijah Maston, Darnell Robinson, London Riley Keller, Sydney Williams, Marisol Medina, and Whitley Armstrong. It was produced by Jess Hill, directed by Timothy L. Owens II, Musical Director, Benjy Balatbat with Rafael Pina (guitar), Sam Sultan (bass) and Neil McNulty (drums).

Find more great shows to see on the The Green Room 42 website here

Comments