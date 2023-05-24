Rashad McPherson Comes to 54 Below

The concert is on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Album Review: Fanny's Funny Boy, Karimloo, Completes His Trip Round The Compass With His 4 Photo 1 Ramin Karimloo Completes A Musical Journey
Photos: Vanessa Racci And Charlie Romo In FORBIDDEN LOVE: THE LOVE STORY OF BOBBY DARIN & Photo 2 Racci & Romo Go Bobby & Connie For An Hour
Album Review: Rickie Lee Jones Is Just In Time With Her New Album Of Standards PIECES OF T Photo 3 Rickie Lee Jones A TREASURE Indeed
Michael Kirk Lane Will Make Long Awaited Club Return With WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table Photo 4 WHATEVER I FEEL Will Bring Michael Kirk Lane Back To The Stage

Michael Kirk Lane Will Make Long Awaited Club Return With WHATEVER I FEEL at Chelsea Table + Stage

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Rashad McPherson in Songs for the Summer, a night of feel-good tunes curated for the season on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. He will be joined by talented special guests, including Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams, Grammy nominee J. Hoard, and Stomp star Aaron Marcellus.

Rashad - a multi-talented Berklee-trained musician, composer and music director - is new to the theater community, having made his debut as music arranger alongside Jason Michael Webb with the world premiere of Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland (People’s Light Theater), written and directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III.

This Juneteenth, Rashad will reprise his role as music director for the 3rd annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert on Sunday, June 18. Last year’s event featured Aisha Jackson, Alex Newell, and Tony Award® winner Joaquina Kalukango, as well as Black Broadway trailblazers Ben Vereen and Leslie Uggams. Rashad is no stranger to the stage at 54 Below, having recently arranged and music directed a six- show residency for Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple). Join Rashad, his band and singers for a summer night filled with music, fun, love and inspiration.

The night will also feature Elliot Aguilar, Crystal Fauntleroy, Tyneshia Hill, and Chauncey Matthews on background vocals, along with Jovaughn “Jay” Forsythe on electric and moog bass, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Kareem Matcham on keys, and Sandchell St. Fleur on drums.

Rashad McPherson in Songs for the Summer plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25 to $35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum charge. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.org.Tickets on the day of the performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Upcoming Performances to Celebrate Pride at 54 Below Photo
Upcoming Performances to Celebrate Pride at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, has announced special programming throughout the month of June. From Clint Holmes’ dazzling tribute to Peter Allen to the return engagement of Jenn Colella’s sold out show to Rebecca Clark’s uncanny Barbra Streisand concert, the PRIDE month events will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Play This June at 54 Below Photo
CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Play This June at 54 Below

Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Marilyn Caserta (SIX), Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom), Daisy Carnelia (The Bad Years), Natalie P. Livingston (REUBEN) Helen J. Shen (The Lonely Few), Carolina Rial (The Voice), Angela Travino (Suffs), and Kuhoo Verma (Murder Mystery 2) join CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch on June 9, 2023, at 9:30pm. 

Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volum Photo
Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below

Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below!

Jeff Breithaupts Musical Celebration of CANADA DAY At New Yorks Joes Pub at the Public The Photo
Jeff Breithaupt's Musical Celebration of CANADA DAY At New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater

Jeff Breithaupt's legendary musical celebration of Canada Day ('New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook') at New York's Joe's Pub at the Public Theater returns on July 1 for a 20th-anniversary celebration of a tradition that has seen a glittering array of NYC-based musical talent rocking the Canadian songbook.


More Hot Stories For You

Upcoming Performances to Celebrate Pride at 54 BelowUpcoming Performances to Celebrate Pride at 54 Below
CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Play This June at 54 Below CYCLES: The Music of Melissa Rose Hirsch Will Play This June at 54 Below
Maryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 BelowMaryann Burr, Jordan Eagle, and Michaela Tramuta join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 6 at 54 Below
Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present A Maury Yeston Cabaret At Don't Tell Mama in JuneSeth Bisen-Hersh to Present A Maury Yeston Cabaret At Don't Tell Mama in June

Videos

Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You