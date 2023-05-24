Rashad McPherson Comes to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Rashad McPherson in Songs for the Summer, a night of feel-good tunes curated for the season on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. He will be joined by talented special guests, including Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams, Grammy nominee J. Hoard, and Stomp star Aaron Marcellus.

Rashad - a multi-talented Berklee-trained musician, composer and music director - is new to the theater community, having made his debut as music arranger alongside Jason Michael Webb with the world premiere of Bayard Rustin: Inside Ashland (People’s Light Theater), written and directed by Steve H. Broadnax, III.

This Juneteenth, Rashad will reprise his role as music director for the 3rd annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert on Sunday, June 18. Last year’s event featured Aisha Jackson, Alex Newell, and Tony Award® winner Joaquina Kalukango, as well as Black Broadway trailblazers Ben Vereen and Leslie Uggams. Rashad is no stranger to the stage at 54 Below, having recently arranged and music directed a six- show residency for Jennifer Holliday (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple). Join Rashad, his band and singers for a summer night filled with music, fun, love and inspiration.

The night will also feature Elliot Aguilar, Crystal Fauntleroy, Tyneshia Hill, and Chauncey Matthews on background vocals, along with Jovaughn “Jay” Forsythe on electric and moog bass, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Kareem Matcham on keys, and Sandchell St. Fleur on drums.

Rashad McPherson in Songs for the Summer plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. There is a $25 to $35 cover charge ($29-$40 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum charge. Tickets and information are available at www.54below.org.Tickets on the day of the performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.