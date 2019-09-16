Rainbow Sun Productions Presents KILLER KABARET at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Rainbow Sun Productions in Killer Kabaret: Villains and Horror Characters on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. One. Two. They're coming for you! There's nowhere to hide!

Enter the horrific graveyard at Feinstein's/54 Below... IF YOU DARE! Your favorite villains and horror characters are coming to the stage as never before! From Camp Crystal Lake to Elm Street and beyond the grave, you never know who (or what) might show up to perform at this open mic night! Like you, these characters have a wide taste in music, from Broadway to Disney to Rock and more! If you are a fan of horror and musical comedy, you won't want to miss the WORLD PREMIERE performance of Killer Kabaret, presented by Rainbow Sun Productions.

This KILLER cast will feature the performing talents of Blair Goldberg, Michael I. Haber. Emily Harkins, Victoria Kingswood, Amanda Kronhaus, Tyler Martin, John McGowan, Katie Nail, Dylan Tomas Nieves, Eric Scherer, and Kira Silverman, with Michael Witzenhoffer featured as the pianist and emcee.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Actors Reaching Out, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that uses theater to promote literacy and community outreach.

Rainbow Sun Productions' Killer Kabaret: Villains and Horror Characters plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551





