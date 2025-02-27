Rachel Green Comes to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present Rachel Green in I've Gotta Be Me on Sunday, March 23 at 1pm. Rachel Green takes you on a funny, sexy and whimsical journey through her life via storytelling, standup comedy, singing and violin. You'll laugh, you'll cry, no big whoop! Musical direction and piano accompaniment by Darius Frowner. Percussion by Derek Stoltenberg. Tickets are available starting at $21.75, with no food or beverage minimum.

RACHEL GREEN is a comic, actor, violinist, singer and voiceover artist. She was a winner on Kevin Hart's Road Comics (Peacock), and can be seen on Law & Order: SVU (NBC), Bull, FBI (CBS), The Flight Attendant, Succession, The Other Two (HBO), A Nice Girl Like You (Amazon), Inventing Anna (Netflix) or headlining comedy clubs around the country. Raised by a family of musicians, Rachel started playing violin at four years old. Her creative spirit journeyed from reiki to spoken word, songwriting, theater and musical theater to tv, film and voiceover. She came to standup comedy when she realized her personal stories were too funny not to share with the world. You can follow Rachel online at @rachelpaulagreen.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – established in 2017 and located in the heart of the Theater District at YOTEL Times Square – is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot”, lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the “Best Cabaret Show of 2024”, The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.

The venue offers a thoughtfully curated lineup of intimate live performances, featuring established stars and emerging talent across theater, music, and entertainment. With no food or drink minimum and ticket options as affordable as student rush prices, The Green Room 42 fosters an inclusive and accessible experience for all audiences, cultivating a welcoming and dynamic cabaret community.

Comments