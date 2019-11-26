ROARING INTO THE 20s to Play Feinstein's/54 Below

The 2010s are over and the Roarin' 20s have returned! We're roaring into the 2020s by taking a look back at the hit pop songs that defined the last decade of music. From Katy Perry to Ed SHeeran, Justin Bieber to Adele, come celebrate the hits of the 2010s with Broadway stars and up-and-coming talent as we leap into a new decade! Casting will be announced at a later date.

The concert is produced by Tyler Emeney with musical direction by Emily Erickson.

ROARING INTO THE 20s plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 6th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





