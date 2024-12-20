RENEE'S SOIREES Holiday Event Announced At Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pianist Renée Guerrero brings back her popular Renée's Soirées after a long hiatus and celebrates the holidays and her birthday with a fun-filled show.

Led by herself, pianist/singer Quintin Harris, drummer Daniel Glass and bassist Steve Doyle at Don't Tell Mama's Original Room this Sunday, December 22nd at 8pm.

Special guest performers include Ayun Halliday, Larry Harris, Greg Kotis, Julie Kurtzman, Artemisia LeFay, Sidney Meyer, Beth Naji, Ed Patterson, Andrew Poretz, Mary Beth Soucy, Conor Weiss & Kelly Wohlford. It will be an uplifting evening of jazz, classical, cabaret and holiday gems.

Taking place Sunday, December 22nd at 8PM at Don't Tell Mama. Doors open at 7:15PM. $20 cover charge + $20 Minimum (Must Include 2 Drinks)

