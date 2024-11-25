Quintin Harris to Perform the Music of Jimmy Van Heusen at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jazz pianist and vocalist Quintin Harris will be doing a solo set at Don't Tell Mama on Sunday, December 8th at 4pm featuring the music of Jimmy Van Heusen. The Tribute Show will be 70 minutes in length. The cover charge is $20.

In the last few years Jazz Pianist Quintin has worked (and studied) alongside many established performers of the New York scene, including Pete McGuinness, Natalie Douglas, Klea Blackhurst, Aaron Diehl, Ben Paterson, Stephen DeRosa, and many more. Quintin made his professional stage debut at the age of 5 as the Lord High Drummer Boy in Gilbert & Sullivan's The Gondoliers alongside his father, baritone Lawrence Harris and has since appeared in musicals, operas, and plays in the New York City area. He has performed as a soloist in Italy at the Narnia International Music Festival as well as the Meta Musicale televised on Italian TV.

As a teenager and young adult, Quintin has received acting training through HB Studios and The Wooster Group. As a teenager, he was nominated by National Youth Arts for “Outstanding Lead Performance” for his role as George Gibbs in Our Town. Recently, he made his return at NYC's Don't Tell Mama with an original show entitled Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards which has quickly gained popularity through BroadwayWorld and Theater Pizzazz. After the success in recent critic reviews, Quintin’s show was recently nominated for “Best Debut Show” in the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards for his show Mr. Harris & Mr. Edwards.

Photo credit: Matt Baker

