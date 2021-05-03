Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Piano Bar at Gateway Playhouse to Welcome Michael McAssey

McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the MAC AWARD for Outstanding Male Vocalist.

May. 3, 2021  

The Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point, NJ presents Piano Bar at the Gateway on Friday May 7th from 7-9pm with Michael McAssey at the keys!

Michael McAssey is one of cabaret's busiest and most sought-after entertainers. The successful Broadway and Television actor made his cabaret debut in 1982 at New York City's famous DUPLEX in Greenwich Village. McAssey is a winner and three-time nominee of the MAC AWARD for Outstanding Male Vocalist, presented in New York by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs and made his Town Hall debut at the Mabel Mercer FOUNDATION'S 13th ANNUAL CABARET CONVENTION.

As an actor he made his Broadway debut in the musical LATE NITE COMIC. In New York he's worked on and Off-Broadway and at Lincoln Center.

Soap fans may remember Michael as blind pianist-singer George Baldwin on CBS-TV's GUIDING LIGHT. He appeared with Barbara Cook and Patti LuPone in Paris and toured with Ms. LuPone in her nightclub act, THE ARGENTINA TURNER REVUE.

An accomplished conductor & music director, Michael divides his time between onstage and off including conducting the Broadway National Tours of AVENUE Q and TITANIC: THE MUSICAL, and PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT.

Michael spent two years as a Vocal Director for ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINES and is currently a Vocal Coach for PACE UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS in New York City. Named by CABARET SCENES MAGAZINE as one of "Cabaret's Premier Acts", he has participated in many nationwide cabaret events including CABARET ON THE RECORD and the CHICAGO HUMANITIES FESTIVAL.

All social distancing rules will be in affect at this reservation only event. Seating is limited. For reservations please call 609-653-0553. There is a $25 cover to enter. Masks must be worn in all areas when not seated. Bar service available.


