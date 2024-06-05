Photos: The 12th Annual NIGHT OF A THOUSAND JUDYS at Joe's Pub

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 12th Annual Night Of A Thousand Judys – the all-star Pride concert benefitting The Ali Forney Center written and hosted by Justin Elizabeth Sayre – took place at Joe’s Pub on Monday, June 3. BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher called the event "one of the most popular gala evenings in each cabaret season." (Read an interview with host Sayre about this year's show.)

Night Of A Thousand Judys honors the iconic Judy Garland with special skits, tributes and songs from her legendary career as movie star, recording artist and stage performer. At this year's show, Mx Justin Vivian, the beloved star of downtown star of stage, screen and letters, received the first annual “Judy Icon Award.” This award recognizes the recipient’s contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and achievement of legendary status, following in the footsteps of the honor’s namesake, Judy Garland. The night also featured performances by Grammy Award winner Nathan Lee Graham (Titaníque, Zoolander), Tony Award nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, Shucked), Grammy Award winner Nicole Zuraitis (2024’s “Best Jazz Vocalist”), Antwayn Hopper (A Strange Loop, The Life at Encores!), violinist and vocalist Edmund Bagnell (Well-Strung), Tammy Faye Starlite (Nico: Underground), Timothy Hughes (Sweeney Todd, Hadestown), Gabrielle Beckford (original Broadway cast of Once Upon a One More Time), Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka), and The Boy Band Project (“Good Morning America”)

Best of all, the event is raising money for a very good cause: the Ali Forney Center. This center is the nation’s largest agency dedicated to helping LGBTQ homeless youth. Even if you missed the event, you can still donate to the Ali Forney Center to support their mission.

See photos from the night taken by photographer Conor Weiss, and please support the Ali Forney Center if you're able to.

