Photos: Signature Sound Takes the Stage At Birdland Jazz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birdland presented Ernie Haase & Signature Sound in “A Jazzy Little Christmas” on Monday, December 2. Check out photos from the show.

The group’s recording of “A Jazzy Little Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on Soundscan’s Christian Seasonal Sales chart and Southern Gospel Sales chart upon its release in 2019. Additionally, it was ranked in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Jazz Albums chart and Traditional Jazz Albums chart.

The collection of holiday classics and sacred seasonal songs has not only been a fan favorite album, but the sold-out tour dates have yielded in-demand appearances for four consecutive Christmas seasons.

Performing over 100 concerts per year, Ernie Haase + Signature Sound has added “A Jazzy Little Christmas” Tour to their schedule this winter. With true, four-part harmony and a three-piece jazz band, the live show is reminiscent of the sounds of The Four Freshmen with the jazz of Tony Bennett. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound received a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Roots Gospel album for their gospel album “Keeping On” (2022).

Additionally, that album received two Gospel Music Association Dove Award nominations and claimed Southern Gospel Album of the Year (2022). This marked Haase's ninth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group's fourth collective nomination. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound remains a radio favorite in the United States and internationally as well as a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold and Platinum DVDs.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments