Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club

In Leonard Bernstein’s 1959 book The Joy Of Music, the maestro explored the meaning and wonder of music. Last night at Dizzy’s Club, Deborah Grace Winer's bi-monthly Songbook Sundays presentation brought that joy to a sold-out audience at the Columbus Circle Jazz at Lincoln Center venue with an evening of Bernstein’s Broadway showtunes. Deborah hosts and curates the series, which is helmed by music directer/pianist/arranger Tedd Firth. The evening featured some of Leonard Bernstein’s most memorable songs, sung by Ms. Winer’s guest artists: Tony Award Winner Karen Ziemba, James Harcourt, and a new captivating voice to our ears, Italian vocalist Simona Daniele. It was “Lucky to Be Me” to be at the performance “Tonight”, and here are photos of the performance from the “room with a view”. The evening featured accompaniment by Bryan Carter on drums, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass and Summer Camargo, trumpet.

For more upcoming shows at Dizzy's Club, visit the Jazz at Lincoln Center website here.

Learn more about Deborah Grace Winer on her website at www.deborahgracewiner.com



Tedd Firth & Deborah Grace Winer



Karen Ziemba



Karen Ziemba & Tedd Firth



Karen Ziemba



Simona Daniele



Simona Daniele



Simona Daniele



Dizzy's Club



Sydney James Harcourt



Sidney James Harcourt



Sidney James Harcourt



Dizzy's Club



Dizzy's Club



Songbook Sundays



Deborah Grace Winer



Deborah Grace Winer



Simona Daniele & Deborah Grace Winer