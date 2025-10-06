 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club

Deborah Grace Winer hosts the series with Tedd Firth as music director. The 10/5 edition featured the music of Leonard Bernstein

By: Oct. 06, 2025
Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

In Leonard Bernstein’s 1959 book The Joy Of Music, the maestro explored the meaning and wonder of music. Last night at Dizzy’s Club, Deborah Grace Winer's bi-monthly Songbook Sundays presentation brought that joy to a sold-out audience at the Columbus Circle Jazz at Lincoln Center venue with an evening of Bernstein’s Broadway showtunes. Deborah hosts and curates the series, which is helmed by music directer/pianist/arranger Tedd Firth. The evening featured some of Leonard Bernstein’s most memorable songs, sung by Ms. Winer’s guest artists: Tony Award Winner Karen Ziemba, James Harcourt, and a new captivating voice to our ears, Italian vocalist Simona Daniele. It was “Lucky to Be Me” to be at the performance “Tonight”, and here are photos of the performance from the “room with a view”. The evening featured accompaniment by Bryan Carter on drums, Mary Ann McSweeney on bass and Summer Camargo, trumpet.

For more upcoming shows at Dizzy's Club, visit the Jazz at Lincoln Center website here.

Learn more about Deborah Grace Winer on her website at www.deborahgracewiner.com

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Tedd Firth & Deborah Grace Winer

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Karen Ziemba

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Karen Ziemba & Tedd Firth

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Karen Ziemba

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Simona Daniele

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Simona Daniele

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Simona Daniele

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Dizzy's Club

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Sydney James Harcourt

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Sidney James Harcourt

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Sidney James Harcourt

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Dizzy's Club

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Dizzy's Club

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Songbook Sundays

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Deborah Grace Winer

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Deborah Grace Winer

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Simona Daniele & Deborah Grace Winer

Photos: SONGBOOK SUNDAYS Celebrates Leonard Bernstein at Dizzy's Club Image
Summer Camargo, Tedd Firth,Karen Ziemba Sydney James Harcourt, Deborah Grace Winer, Simona Daniele, Bryan Carter, Mary Ann McSweeney




Don't Miss a Cabaret News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Maybe Happy Ending
115 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Hadestown
134 ratings

Hadestown
& Juliet
85 ratings

& Juliet
Death Becomes Her
125 ratings

Death Becomes Her

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos