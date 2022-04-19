Photos: Robert Bannon Presents REWIND at Green Room 42

Robert Bannon presents "Rewind" Live at Greenroom 42. The show was directed by Robbie Rozelle & Music Directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

Robert Bannon's new show Press Rewind takes you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life. Robert, as seen on SNL, in Rent, and as the host of the virtual smash "The Roundtable", shares the journey he took as an Irish-Italian kid from Jersey, with the colorful people and experiences that shaped his life- expect an evening of some great singing, conversation and hysterical laughter.

The show features music from pop hits to Broadway and more! Also expect to hear songs from Bannon's debut album "Unfinished Business" which debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart and includes the Pride Original Anthem "I Think He Knew Me."



