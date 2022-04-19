Photos: Robert Bannon Presents REWIND at Green Room 42
Bannon’s new show Press Rewind takes you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life.
Robert Bannon presents "Rewind" Live at Greenroom 42. The show was directed by Robbie Rozelle & Music Directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka.
Robert Bannon's new show Press Rewind takes you on a musical journey of the stories and songs that shaped his life. Robert, as seen on SNL, in Rent, and as the host of the virtual smash "The Roundtable", shares the journey he took as an Irish-Italian kid from Jersey, with the colorful people and experiences that shaped his life- expect an evening of some great singing, conversation and hysterical laughter.
The show features music from pop hits to Broadway and more! Also expect to hear songs from Bannon's debut album "Unfinished Business" which debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C Chart and includes the Pride Original Anthem "I Think He Knew Me."
For more information about Robert and upcoming performances, visit www.RobertBannon.com.
Robert Bannon & Director Robbie Rozelle at Robert Bannon: Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon & Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka at Robert Bannon: Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon & Grammy Winning Songwriter Julie Gold at Robert Bannon: Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon & Grammy Winning Songwriter Julie Gold at Robert Bannon: Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42 For more info- www.ROBERTBANNON.com
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42 For more info- www.ROBERTBANNON.com
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon & Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka at Robert Bannon: Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42 with a Barry Manilow Medley.
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka at Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon & Music Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka at Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Songwriter Julie Gold at Robert Bannon:Rewind at Greenroom 42.
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon presents Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Robert Bannon alongside Margaret Kiss (Marge Sr.) and Lexi Barbuto of The Real Housewives of NJ along with talk show host David Yontef of Behind the Velvet Curtain at Rewind Live at Greenroom 42
Broadway Star Jim Newman & James Harkness alongside Robert Bannon at Rewind at Greenroom 42.