Photos: POETRY/CABARET At The Green Room 42 Comes To A Close With DRY AGED

Poetry/Cabaret, “NYC’s Variety Salon” came to a close last Friday at The Green Room 42. This edition, “DRY AGED” was a celebration of the show’s fifth year—and host Thomas March’s 50th year in this mortal form.

After a hilarious birthday roast from Ben Rimalower, the evening included readings, comedy, and musical performances featuring Paul Iacono, Genesis Adelia Collado, Anna Maria Hong, Sarah Levy, Tyler Mills, and Shalewa Sharpe. Music Director Drew Wutke was on keys and, as always, on point.

After this performance, Poetry/Cabaret will be saying goodbye (for now, at least), as Thomas and Drew work on a new act the likes of which the world hasn’t seen since The Captain and Tennille.

Photo Credit: Christine Fischer