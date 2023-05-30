Photos: POETRY/CABARET At The Green Room 42 Comes To A Close With DRY AGED

Featuring Paul Iacono, Genesis Adelia Collado, Anna Maria Hong, Sarah Levy, Tyler Mills, and Shalewa Sharpe.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

10 Videos That Get Us Tapping Our Toes For STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE Starring Gavin L Photo 1 Gavin Lee To Channel FRED ASTAIRE
Interview: Zoe Van Tieghem of SPRING FLING at The Green Room 42 Photo 2 Zoe Van Tieghem SPRINGS Into The Interviewee Seat
Interview: Matt Hawkins, Aurelia Williams of MY HEART SAYS GO Photo 3 Matt Hawkins And Aurelia Williams On MY HEART SAYS GO Concept Album
10 Videos To Get Us Worked Up For WOMEN OF AN ERA Starring Hannah Jane At Chelsea Table + Photo 4 Hannah Jane To Play Chelsea Table + Stage In New Show

Poetry/Cabaret, “NYC’s Variety Salon” came to a close last Friday at The Green Room 42. This edition, “DRY AGED” was a celebration of the show’s fifth year—and host Thomas March’s 50th year in this mortal form.

After a hilarious birthday roast from Ben Rimalower, the evening included readings, comedy, and musical performances featuring Paul Iacono, Genesis Adelia Collado, Anna Maria Hong, Sarah Levy, Tyler Mills, and Shalewa Sharpe. Music Director Drew Wutke was on keys and, as always, on point.

After this performance, Poetry/Cabaret will be saying goodbye (for now, at least), as Thomas and Drew work on a new act the likes of which the world hasn’t seen since The Captain and Tennille.

Photo Credit: Christine Fischer



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Donnie Kehr to Debut BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Live at The Cutting Room in June Photo
Donnie Kehr to Debut BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Live at The Cutting Room in June

Broadway-journeyman Donnie Kehr will perform exclusively his current album Beautiful Strange (ROB/Jazzheads) this weekend at The Cutting Room in NYC.

Judy Kuhn to Perform at Feinsteins at The Hotel Carmichael in June Photo
Judy Kuhn to Perform at Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in June

Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN invites you to spend an intimate evening with the multiple Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award nominee Judy Kuhn. Judy will perform for two evenings, Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10.

Mickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 Below Photo
Mickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 Below

Mickey Pettit will present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN on June 27, 2023 at 54 Below.

Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 Belo Photo
Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 Below

Robert Bannon will be joined on stage by Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock and John Michael Dias ('Miss Evita Loca') at 54 BELOW on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm.


More Hot Stories For You

Donnie Kehr to Debut BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Live at The Cutting Room in JuneDonnie Kehr to Debut BEAUTIFUL STRANGE Live at The Cutting Room in June
Mickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 BelowMickey Pettit to Present EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED FROM ETHEL MERMAN at 54 Below
Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 BelowRobbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 Below
Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung Present BRAINWASHED! at The Green Room 42Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung Present BRAINWASHED! at The Green Room 42

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You