Photos: Opening Night of NORM LEWIS: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS at 54 Below

If you want to witness an extraordinary explosion of laughter, love and some of the best singing you will ever hear, be sure not to miss Norm Lewis: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS. Norm's show runs nightly now through December 24th. The Broadway star is in full holiday and party mode, as he celebrates his 10th anniversary at the legendary 54 Below in the heart of New York City and delivering Christmas miracles. “Dressed to the nines” and bringing his dazzling smile and persona, it was one song after another, sharing stories and really communicating with the audience, all with a disarming honesty that is almost too much to bear. Then, there is a voice that defies definition or description. This beautiful man is known to be a world-class bass baritone and then, magically, out of nowhere, jumps octaves, not to show off, but to illuminate arrangements, lyric content and messaging. It’s just surreal. In addition, being a fine actor, he keeps us in his spell throughout whatever song he is performing. It’s a witch's brew, for sure, of Lewis’s collaboration, all these years, with his longtime friend, Musical Director Joseph Joubert (who eats that piano with his hands) and his other longtime artistic muse, Director Richard Jay-Alexander. Add some of the greatest musicians in town – Perry Cavari on percussion (with him for these 10 years) and Dylan Shamat on bass, and what sounds we hear can only be described as thoroughly intoxicating.

The musical choices are diabolically simple and classic, yet tug at your heartstrings and make your heart flutter. The crowd went absolutely wild and there were multiple (well deserved) standing ovations. Norm also brought along an unannounced guest to share the stage, and that was Michael McElroy, who also dazzled and is a huge part of Broadway history. This show was firmly planted at the corner of Broadway and Christmas, and, honestly, Eda and I could be more than happy living there every day. What a beautiful and magical place to disappear to. Last night became even more special when the show was interrupted by Director Jay-Alexander, in order to present Norm with a 54 Below “dedicated chair” he purchased in the star’s name that read: Norm Lewis Happy 10th Anniversary “Christmas Lives Here.” I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house and Mr. Lewis was totally overwhelmed, for this is where they began their “little Christmas Show” 10 years ago and gratitude was extended to Richard Frankel, who was in the house, receiving the love for the midtown hotspot of the best performers in our business. If you’re looking to get your spirits lifted, run! If you happen to be BAH, HUMBUGging this year …. Stay Away! WHAT. A. NIGHT.

Norm Lewis’ Opening Night performance at 54 Below will not only have an impact on the audience that was in the room last night at the start of his holiday engagement. It will also impact future audiences at the club because Norm’s opening night show on Wednesday December 18th was also a benefit that aided 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. The extra tax-deductible donation portion of the specially priced opening night ticket was designated to support the innovative program which aspires to make cabaret available to a wider audience by offering a limited number of $15 tickets for select shows each week to make cabaret more affordable for all.

The evening started with a cocktail hour and a special holiday dinner menu created for Norm’s show, followed by the best Christmas present a cabaret audience could ever receive…. the voice and personality of Norm Lewis. Norm Lewis's Christmas show is a 10-year (and counting) holiday tradition at 54 Below, and he's as exciting and memorable as the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, The Rockettes, Central Park, Broadway, and all things great about New York City at this time of year. The quote says “it’s better to give than to receive” but in this case the audience had both... the gift of a Norm Lewis performance and the generous gift giving that will enable more folks to enjoy live music at 54 Below.

Michael McElroy was special guest tonight as was a very special audience (check out my photos)

Tickets to Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas are available on 54 Below's website.



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Sheila Cook,Norm's Sister



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Michael McElroy & Norm Lewis



Micharl McElroy & Norm Lewis



Joseph Joubert, music director



Michael McElroy



Presentng The Norm Lewis Chair, Richard Jay-Alexander



Norm Lewis & Richard Jay-Alexander



Norm Lewis



Tom Viola



Tom Viola



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



54 Below



54 Below



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Perry Cavari, Joseph Joubert, Dylan Shamat



Norm Lewis & Michael McElroy



Carlos Clemenz, Norm Lewis, Nellie Beavers, Richard Jay-Alexander



Norm Lewis & Sheila Cook, Norm's sister



Norm Lewis & Eda Sorokoff



Michael Duling D'Angora, Norm Lewis, Tom D'Angora, Richard Jay-Alexander



Gregory Johnson, Norm Lewis, Rich Underwood



Macon Prickett & Amanda Raymond



Sheila Cook, Norm's Sister



Tom Viola & Richard Jay-Alexander



Tom D'Angora, Michael Duling D'Angora, Eda Sorokoff, Richard Jay-Alexander



Richard Frankel & Richard Jay-Alexander



Richard Jay-Alexander & Eda Sorokoff



Michael Duling D'Angora, Eda Sorokoff, Tom D'Angora



Norm Lewis & Gail Gordon



Tom Viola & Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis

