Feature: 12 Places to Find Discounted / Low Cost Cabaret & Concert Tickets

Going to see live music and cabaret shows can be a transcendent experience. However, in NYC, those tickets can get pricey. Cabaret venues usually have both a cover charge to get in, and an additional food or drink minimum in the show room itself, which can add up. Fear not, though: we’ve put together a few ways to see top-notch shows without breaking the bank. Venues know that not everyone can easily afford to shell out $100 on an evening out, and many offer affordable options.

Some offer special discounts for students. Tuition is expensive, and it’s common knowledge that students are broke. Have a kid in elementary, middle school or high school? These discounts are also a great way to include the family on an outing for a little bit less than normal. (Note that some discounts require the student in question to be 18+; to confirm specific details, it’s always best to contact the venue with questions.)

Even if you’re not in school, fret not: some venues offer general age-based discounts for young people. Even folks 40 or 35 and below can snag special ticket prices at some venues, because they know that pay hasn’t kept up with inflation and Gens X, Y and Z still deserve some culture, too.

However, even if you don’t fall into one of those categories, there are also some discounts available for everyone, like 54 Below’s subsidized ticket program. There are also some venues that regular offer some tickets that are affordable even without a discount, by way of low cover charges and low or no food/drink minimums.

Let’s break down discount programs and affordable options at some of the most popular nightlife spots in the city. Check out the list below, and if I’m missing any please let me know. If you have any questions about specific details, please confirm with the venues.

BIRDLAND

STUDENT DISCOUNTS: Students can receive 50% off at LATE SETS ONLY on weekdays with presentation of a valid student ID

THE 92nd Street Y, NEW YORK

41 and Under: If you were born in 1983 or later, sign up free for the XYZ program at 92NY to receive email offers with special priced tickets.

60 and Over: For those 60 and over, look into joining the Himan Brown program, which for one monthly fee includes a wide variety of benefits including some special Friday concerts. For more details and to learn how to sign up, visit 92NY’s website.

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

Available to everyone, JALC offers $10 tickets for select Rose Theater and The Appel Room performances, released for sale on the Wednesday prior to the performance. All Hot Seats are available for purchase in person only at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office. Maximum of two tickets per person; subject to availability.”

Group & bulk discounts: JALC also offers discounts for groups of 12 or more, and bulk discounts when you purchase tickets to three or more of any of their mainstage performances.

Students can register for a student ticket program to receive emails about upcoming student ticket offers, including student cover charges at Dizzy’s Club (often $20 or $25) and $10 tickets for select performances in Rose Theater and The Appel Room. (Note that you do need to have a valid student ID to qualify for this.)

More info about all of these programs is on their website.

LINCOLN CENTER

The LincTix program gives adults 35 and under access to cheap tickets ($32 - $35.50, including fees) for each new LCT and LCT3 production at the Vivian Beaumont, Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow Theaters and on Broadway. These venues mostly produce plays and musicals, but they do host the occasional concert, so we’re including it.

LincTix membership is open to U.S. residents between the ages of 18 and 35 only. A valid U.S. address and phone number are required for sign up. Please note that all LincTix members are required to provide proof of identity and age when picking up tickets.

DON'T TELL MAMA

MAC Member Discounts: If you belong to the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, many DTM shows provide a small discount for you – check out their calendar to find one.

54 BELOW

54 Below offers subsidized $15 tickets ($18 with fees) to many of their shows. These tickets have no food or drink minimum. Every Monday, they add new tickets for the following week. Maximum two tickets per order. You can find more information about the program and see a list of currently available shows with discounted tickets here.

54 Below encourages you to "pay regular prices if you are someone who can pay more but please make the decision that reflects your capacity."

JOE’S PUB / The Public Theater

The Public Theater offers some free and low-cost tickets to their shows. Their website says they don’t generally include Joe’s Pub in these discounts, but it’s worth checking them out to see. Some of these are for NYC residents only (they offer one year of membership, which includes discounted tickets, with an IDNYC card) and students only (they have specially priced student tickets), but they also have some shows with free, rush and discounted tickets available to all.

Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall offers a wide range of discounts. Students can get $10 tickets to some performances. Those under 40 can purchase a Notables membership for only $20 per year to access $20 tickets to some events. Military and first responders can save 30% on tickets.

If you don’t fall into any of those categories, there are even more options including a rush program with $10 tickets as available, bulk discounts on purchases of tickets to four or more shows, discounts for groups of 15 or more.

View all discounts available here.

GREEN ROOM 42

This venue doesn’t technically offer any discounts, but they’re the only cabaret venue in NYC that never has a food or drink minimum, and many of their shows already include tickets priced as low as $21. If you’re looking for an affordable night out, they’re a good place to look.

PANGEA

Similarly to Green Room 42, Pangea regularly offers shows in their front lounge with no cover charge, only a food or drink minimum. Check out their calendar to find some. You can still reserve a spot at these shows by calling or emailing Pangea.

CLUB CUMMING

Many shows and events at the buzzy Club Clubbing in the East Village have no cover, and some have a low one-drink minimum. Check out their calendar for more details.

