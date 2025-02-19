Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Sammy Davis, Jr. At Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Monday night at Birdland, singer Natalie Douglas performed a tribute to Sammy Davis, Jr., channeling his charisma, heart, and show-stopping brilliance with every note. See photos here!

Natalie Douglas is a thirteen-time MAC, two-time Backstage Bistro, Margaret Whiting Award, and Donald F. Smith Award winner whose portrait hangs on the legendary Birdland Wall of Fame. She has taken concerts and workshops around the world and is an instructor for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the Sullivan Foundation & the Mabel Mercer Foundation, where she is Education Director.

She can be seen in the award-winning documentary, “Sloane: A Jazz Singer,” commemorating one of her heroes, Carol Sloane, in domestic and international film festivals.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Comments