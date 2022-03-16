Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark MacKillop star of West Side Story, Anastasia and Dirty Dancing, made his Birdland debut with a concert called "Duets" on Monday, March 14.
Mr. MacKillop stormed the stage with a bevy of stage performers including Jelani Remy, Telly Leung, Brittney Mack, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Ed Staudenmayer, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover, Alex Newell and Ari Groover, all of whom sang songs from musical theatre, pop, and country.
Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theatre. At 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. He danced three seasons with the ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theatre. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Center's Encores series he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Dan Berkery, Paz Parrot, Matt Wong, Yuka Tadano, Brandon James Gwinn, Mark Mackillop, Brittney Mack, Ed Staudenmayer, Ari Groover, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover
Brandon James Gwinn, Mark Mackillop
Yuka Tadano
Dan Berkery
Matt Wong
Ed Staudenmayer, Mark Mackillop
Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover
Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover
Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover
Paz Parrot
Jasmine Rice LaBeija
Mark Mackillop, Jasmine Rice LaBeija
Telly Leung, Alex Newell, Jelani Remy
Telly Leung, Alex Newell, Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy