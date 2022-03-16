Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland

Mark MacKillop star of West Side Story, Anastasia and Dirty Dancing, made his Birdland debut with a concert called "Duets" on Monday, March 14.

Mr. MacKillop stormed the stage with a bevy of stage performers including Jelani Remy, Telly Leung, Brittney Mack, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Ed Staudenmayer, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover, Alex Newell and Ari Groover, all of whom sang songs from musical theatre, pop, and country.

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theatre. At 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. He danced three seasons with the ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theatre. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Center's Encores series he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Dan Berkery, Paz Parrot, Matt Wong, Yuka Tadano, Brandon James Gwinn, Mark Mackillop, Brittney Mack, Ed Staudenmayer, Ari Groover, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover



Brandon James Gwinn, Mark Mackillop



Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy



Telly Leung, Jelani Remy



Telly Leung, Mark Mackillop



Brandon James Gwinn



Mark Mackillop



Mark Mackillop



Brittney Mack



Brittney Mack, Mark Mackillop



Yuka Tadano



Dan Berkery



Matt Wong



Ed Staudenmayer



Ed Staudenmayer, Mark Mackillop



Ed Staudenmayer



Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover



Jonathan Hoover



Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover



Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover



Jelani Remy



Jelani Remy, Mark Mackillop



Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy



Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover



Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover



Paz Parrot



Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover



Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover



Tara Martinez



Mark Mackillop, Tara Martinez



Jasmine Rice LaBeija



Mark Mackillop, Jasmine Rice LaBeija



Telly Leung, Mark Mackillop



Mark Mackillop



Mark Mackillop



Alex Newell, Mark Mackillop



Alex Newell



Telly Leung, Alex Newell, Jelani Remy



Telly Leung, Alex Newell, Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy



Alex Newell, Luke Hawkins