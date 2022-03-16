Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland

pixeltracker

Special guests included Jelani Remy, Telly Leung, Brittney Mack, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Ed Staudenmayer, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover, Alex Newell and Ari Groover,

Mar. 16, 2022  

Mark MacKillop star of West Side Story, Anastasia and Dirty Dancing, made his Birdland debut with a concert called "Duets" on Monday, March 14.

Mr. MacKillop stormed the stage with a bevy of stage performers including Jelani Remy, Telly Leung, Brittney Mack, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Ed Staudenmayer, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover, Alex Newell and Ari Groover, all of whom sang songs from musical theatre, pop, and country.

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark grew up performing in musical theatre. At 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. He danced three seasons with the ballet before moving to New York to pursue musical theatre. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Center's Encores series he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Dan Berkery, Paz Parrot, Matt Wong, Yuka Tadano, Brandon James Gwinn, Mark Mackillop, Brittney Mack, Ed Staudenmayer, Ari Groover, Tara Martinez, Jonathan Hoover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Brandon James Gwinn, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Telly Leung, Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Telly Leung, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Brandon James Gwinn

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Brittney Mack

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Brittney Mack, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Yuka Tadano

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Dan Berkery

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Matt Wong

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Ed Staudenmayer

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Ed Staudenmayer, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Ed Staudenmayer

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Jonathan Hoover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Jonathan Hoover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Jelani Remy, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Paz Parrot

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Ari Groover

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Tara Martinez

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Tara Martinez

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop, Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Telly Leung, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Alex Newell, Mark Mackillop

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Alex Newell

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Telly Leung, Alex Newell, Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Telly Leung, Alex Newell, Mark Mackillop, Jelani Remy

Photos: Mark MacKillop Brings DUETS To Birdland
Alex Newell, Luke Hawkins

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hello Dolly! Bette Midler Logo Tee
Hello Dolly! Bette Midler Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Logo Tee
Diana Scarf
Diana Scarf

More Hot Stories For You

  • National Philharmonic to Present AMERICA'S REQUIEM - A KNEE ON THE NECK
  • Adventure Theatre MTC Celebrates 70 Year Anniversary With Spring Gala Fundraiser This Month
  • Congressional Chorus' Announces 'Beautifully Human' Concert On 3/26
  • Ethan Heard and Anika Chapin Join Signature's Artistic Team