Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Marilyn Maye Birthday Shows at 54 Below

Marilyn Maye Celebrates 95th birthday with shows at 54 Below

Apr. 18, 2023  

Come Celebrate With Marilyn Maye

54 Below
April 8 - 10

Marilyn Maye topped off a month of birthday celebrations in the classic Maye way.
After an astounding and triumphant headline concert performance with the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall on March 24th (which was, in fact, declared to be "Marilyn Maye Day" by NYC mayor Eric Adams)...Marilyn allowed no grass to grow under her high kicking feet.
She was honored with an award a few days later by the Encompass Group along with fellow honorees Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. She then flew to Florida to sing at a special birthday party for friends, and immediately returned to NYC to open her own birthday celebration weekend of shows at 54 Below "Come Celebrate with Marilyn Maye".
The show played April 8th through the 10th and will continue at the end of next month from May 24th through May 31st.
In addition to "Marilyn Maye Day" she also received a full page write up in the NY Times (authored by Broadway's multi-talented Melissa Errico) and on April 9th was given an honorary proclamation by the city of New York presented by Councilman Erik Bottcher and supported by Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.
Perhaps the biggest surprise and best kept secret for Ms. Maye was the unexpected appearance by her daughter with a bouquet of lilies and a big hug for her birthday - leaving the audience, and the singer, misty eyed with tears.

In Ms. Maye's world there are no such words as "tired" or "sore" or "hay fever" or "over-scheduled" or, indeed, "age". For her there is no such thing as "a conflict"...only "a solution" that hasn't been worked out yet.
She doesn't just talk about her "can do" philosophy...she lives it. When she broadcasts her message of positivity - she means it. The show must go on, and does.

Therein lies one of the secrets of her fan base and her continued success. Yes at 95 (!!) she is still singing with dynamics, technique, and style that is ageless and unmatched...but as one well known Broadway singer in her audience said after the birthday show - "With Marilyn, it isn't just about the voice, she is SO much more than that".

Her set list included classic examples of her repertoire. "Hey Old Friend", "I've Got The World On A String", "Look For The Silver Lining", "Cabaret" (one of her first hits on the radio), and of course "Take Five" were all included. Ms. Maye also knows how to nod to the occasion or season...her Spring Medley of songs "Might As Well Be Spring/Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most/ Spring Is Here" provided a highlight to the show and a guaranteed standing ovation each night.

Backed by musicians Tedd Firth (piano/MD), Mark McLean (percussion), and Tom Hubbard (bass) - with pianist Ted Rosenthal and drummer Daniel Glass covering for select performances - Marilyn clearly demonstrates that her chemistry with her fiercely talented musicians is key to an inspiring and seamless set list of songs from "then" and "now". As musical collaborators they make a 1940's song or a 1970's song seem contemporaneous and sensibly paired.

More and more the common audience refrain after a Marilyn Maye performance seems to be "I was there when..." as a point of pride. Her performances are not to be missed.


Photos: Kevin Alvey

Websites:
Marilyn Maye - Offical Website

54 Below



CABARET: A NIGHT WITH DAVINIA AND FRIENDS Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This Ma Photo
CABARET: A NIGHT WITH DAVINIA AND FRIENDS Announced At The Laurie Beechman Theatre This May
Prepare for an evening of stunning and electrifying performances, breathtaking singing, and amusing comedy sketches with the much-anticipated second edition of 'CABARET: A Night with Davinia and Friends'!
Major Attaway, Carmen Ruby Floyd & More to Star in SHUFFLE ALONG Celebration at 54 Bel Photo
Major Attaway, Carmen Ruby Floyd & More to Star in SHUFFLE ALONG Celebration at 54 Below
54 BELOW has announced that Noble Sissle, Jr. will host the show celebrating his father’s work on May 22 at 7:00pm & 9:30pm.
Anthony Murphy Talks Joy, Fashion, and Diana The Musical Photo
Anthony Murphy Talks Joy, Fashion, and Diana The Musical
Anthony Murphy will play A JOYFUL NOISE on April 24th at The Green Room 42.
Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Dont Tell Mama Next Week Photo
Scott F. Mason Makes Final Spring Performance as Dame Edna At Don't Tell Mama Next Week
Dame Edna's Official Honorary Understudy has one last 'Sassy Saturday' performance after emceeing the 2023 Bistro Awards as a Bistro Award recipient for Comedic Characterization

From This Author - Kevin Alvey

Kevin Alvey is an Actors Equity Union Member who spent the first part of his career as a singer/actor/dancer/director in musical theater and cabaret shows around the world and on t... (read more about this author)


Photos: Marci Kraft's 'Come Party With Marci' at Don't Tell MamaPhotos: Marci Kraft's 'Come Party With Marci' at Don't Tell Mama
March 19, 2023

Marci Kraft's cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama in NYC was an updated version of her popular 'Come Party With Marci' series of shows. Past shows were themed by decades and musical eras. The new incarnation features the songs of Broadway from past to present. Director: Marilyn Maye Musicians: David Pearl, Tom Hubbard, Daniel Glass, & Jack Cavari.
Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell MamaPhotos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama
March 11, 2023

Photo Coverage: Susie Clausen debuted her show “Saxy Susie” at the Don’t Tell Mama cabaret room in December of 2022. The last week of February 2023 saw 2 more performances scheduled by popular demand. Directed by Marilyn Maye. Musicians: David Pearl, Tom Hubbard, Peter Calo, & Ray Marchica.
Photos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad TheaterPhotos: Jonathan Arons 'In The Horn Show' Triad Theater
February 4, 2023

Jon Arons brought the brass to the Triad with his all singing, all dancing, all trombone playing evening of music dedicated to the brass band sound of the music of Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Brian Setzer, Ricky Martin, Sinatra, and Beyonce! (among others) The 8 piece band supported Jon in bringing the JOY of live entertainment to the hip and happy crowd.
Photos: Linda Purl 'This Could Be The Start' at Birdland TheaterPhotos: Linda Purl 'This Could Be The Start' at Birdland Theater
January 28, 2023

Linda Purl brings her newest set list of songs to the Birdland Theater in her show 'The Could Be The Start...'. A blend of classic songs, old and new, with an eye towards fresh beginnings in a reinvigorated time. Backed by the musical trio of Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), and Ray Marchica (drums).
Photos: Susie Mosher's The Lineup Jan 17thPhotos: Susie Mosher's The Lineup Jan 17th
January 19, 2023

Susie Mosher's weekly show THE LINEUP is back and running regularly in the Birdland Theater in NYC. She invites her performing friends to join her every week for a variety style show featuring singing, dancing, and comedy. Every week is different, and every week is a guaranteed fun time.
share