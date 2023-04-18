Photos: Marilyn Maye Birthday Shows at 54 Below

Come Celebrate With Marilyn Maye

54 Below

April 8 - 10

Marilyn Maye topped off a month of birthday celebrations in the classic Maye way.

After an astounding and triumphant headline concert performance with the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall on March 24th (which was, in fact, declared to be "Marilyn Maye Day" by NYC mayor Eric Adams)...Marilyn allowed no grass to grow under her high kicking feet.

She was honored with an award a few days later by the Encompass Group along with fellow honorees Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. She then flew to Florida to sing at a special birthday party for friends, and immediately returned to NYC to open her own birthday celebration weekend of shows at 54 Below "Come Celebrate with Marilyn Maye".

The show played April 8th through the 10th and will continue at the end of next month from May 24th through May 31st.

In addition to "Marilyn Maye Day" she also received a full page write up in the NY Times (authored by Broadway's multi-talented Melissa Errico) and on April 9th was given an honorary proclamation by the city of New York presented by Councilman Erik Bottcher and supported by Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright.

Perhaps the biggest surprise and best kept secret for Ms. Maye was the unexpected appearance by her daughter with a bouquet of lilies and a big hug for her birthday - leaving the audience, and the singer, misty eyed with tears.



In Ms. Maye's world there are no such words as "tired" or "sore" or "hay fever" or "over-scheduled" or, indeed, "age". For her there is no such thing as "a conflict"...only "a solution" that hasn't been worked out yet.

She doesn't just talk about her "can do" philosophy...she lives it. When she broadcasts her message of positivity - she means it. The show must go on, and does.



Therein lies one of the secrets of her fan base and her continued success. Yes at 95 (!!) she is still singing with dynamics, technique, and style that is ageless and unmatched...but as one well known Broadway singer in her audience said after the birthday show - "With Marilyn, it isn't just about the voice, she is SO much more than that".



Her set list included classic examples of her repertoire. "Hey Old Friend", "I've Got The World On A String", "Look For The Silver Lining", "Cabaret" (one of her first hits on the radio), and of course "Take Five" were all included. Ms. Maye also knows how to nod to the occasion or season...her Spring Medley of songs "Might As Well Be Spring/Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most/ Spring Is Here" provided a highlight to the show and a guaranteed standing ovation each night.



Backed by musicians Tedd Firth (piano/MD), Mark McLean (percussion), and Tom Hubbard (bass) - with pianist Ted Rosenthal and drummer Daniel Glass covering for select performances - Marilyn clearly demonstrates that her chemistry with her fiercely talented musicians is key to an inspiring and seamless set list of songs from "then" and "now". As musical collaborators they make a 1940's song or a 1970's song seem contemporaneous and sensibly paired.



More and more the common audience refrain after a Marilyn Maye performance seems to be "I was there when..." as a point of pride. Her performances are not to be missed.



Photos: Kevin Alvey

Websites:

Marilyn Maye - Offical Website



54 Below