Photos: Susie Clausen 'Saxy Susie' Don't Tell Mama

Susie Clausen has returned to the stage at Don't Tell Mama in NYC with the newest version of her show "Saxy Susie". Ms. Clausen has taken her passion for the saxophone, added her love of singing a bouncy song, and updated a charming and ebullient act with some clever new tunes.

Directed, arranged, and written with a precise eye towards her performer by the legendary Marilyn Maye – this version of Susie's show includes moments that were already highlights in her last show ("Jazz Baby" Medley, "Diamonds" Medley, "Backwoods Barbie") and has elevated itself with the new musical pieces.



The show begins with an audience giggle of recognition to the strains of the "I Dream of Jeannie" theme song as Ms. Clausen enters the room and confidently takes the stage with her saxophone – which she plays at choice moments throughout the evening with welcome timing and to great effect. It's the perfect set up for what the evening will offer. It promises good humor and cheer and an invitation for strolling down memory lane with familiar songs that brighten the journey.



While most of the show keeps up this happy momentum ("It's A Good Day", "Ballin' the Jack", "Islands In The Stream", "On Broadway"), Susie shows emotional range with an occasional reflective pause with songs like "The Gambler" and "God Bless The Child". These down tempo moments prove to be particularly effective and highlight the director's knowledge of how to create a set list that hits just right.



Particularly nice was the new closing medley which included songs by Bob Dylan, Bacharach & Sayer, Gold & Fee, and Randy Newman. The closer was, essentially, the cherry on the sundae for Susie Clausen. It gave her the chance to lyrically say "Thank You For Being A Friend" with a promise of more celebrations ahead.



Supported by pianist David Pearl, bassist Tom Hubbard, guitarist Pete Smith, and drummer Daniel Glass (with Dan Gross on drums for 3/16) this show is a master class in how to shape a performance and highlight the musical expertise of all involved.



"Saxy Susie" played March 6th and 7th with an upcoming performance to play on Saturday March 16th at Don't Tell Mama.







Don't Tell Mama

343 West 46th Street, NYC, NY 10036

212-757-0788





Websites:

Saxy Susie



Cabaret Shows in NYC by Don't Tell Mama NYC - Dont Tell Mama NYC - Best Piano Bar in NYC



Photos: Kevin Alvey