Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Marilyn Maye 'Birdland Theater New Year's Eve'

Marilyn Maye rings in 2023 in the Birdland Theater

Jan. 07, 2023  

Marilyn Maye and a singing champagne toast at midnight are becoming as much of a New Year's Eve tradition as Times Square and a Swarovski Crystal Ball. Both are equally glittering affairs.
This year's Birdland Theater New Year's weekend engagement was a properly festive event. Ms. Maye bid farewell to the busy old year and hello to a hopeful new beginning with her well known positive flair.
She continues to defy the odds for any age and any level of experience...following 2 runs of early autumn season and pre-Christmas shows in the city - she proved that her friends and fans will still sell out 7 shows in a 4 night Marilyn Maye NYE run (that's 2 shows on most evenings!). This engagement brought quite a few faithful fans and even some new and very young ones! She is as timeless as she is indefatigable.
To quote the club owner, "She's not just the Marvelous Marilyn Maye... she's AMAZING!".

As for a joyful and triumphant holiday, well, that quite literally defines a Maye performance.
Marilyn began her show with a snappy Cole Porter medley followed by a set of songs to prove her affection for the crowds who came to celebrate with her.
There are always welcome familiar favorites in a Maye set list. But she also manages to throw something unexpected in the mix. After a favorite and rousing "Any Place I Hang My Hat is Home", Marilyn surprised the crowd with a stripped down version of "I've Got The World On A String" (while pointedly toying with a decorative balloon floating about the stage). She kept the energy flying upwards with "No Bad News" followed by her familiar "Rainbow Medley". It must be noted that one of the song writers for "Rainbow Connection" - Mr. Kenny Ascher - just happened to be playing with Birdland Big Band upstairs for the same nights as Marilyn (and he was determined to sneak down for a quick listen when he had a break).
Following this colorful medley, she brought back a few tunes she hasn't done for awhile. "Here's That Rainy Day/Stormy Weather" was a favorite request of Marilyn's friend Johnny Carson. It's been awhile since NYC has seen her take on "Drinking Again/One For My Baby" and the audience reaction proved it was a highlight of the evening (eliciting standing ovations during the run).
Maye brought the set list to a fitting New Year's close with "This Could Be The Start Of Something Big", "It's A Most Unusual Day", "Here's To Life", and her perennial mantra "It's Today".

Marilyn's trio for this run was also a newer combination for her faithful fans.
Ted Rosenthal on piano brought a subtle lyrical virtuosity to the arrangements that allowed her to delve into a more intimate vocal territory. Daniel Glass on drums proves that a good percussionist knows how, and when, to read the singer's mind. Tom Hubbard on bass provided her with a dependably creative collaboration that can only come from years of working together.
Surprise featured guests also popped up in several shows. Her choreographer friend Josh Prince was brought up one night for a quick pas de deux time step with Marilyn.
On closing night a mutual friend of Rosenthal, Maye, and club owner Gianni Valenti brought his horn up onstage to tear down the roof in a powerful collab of "World On A String". Jerry Weldon and his sax with Marilyn's jazzy improvised vocals brought down the house and left the audience hoping for a more extended version of Maye/Weldon someday.

A welcome bonus announcement for the recent run of 2022 shows from Marilyn is that she will be headlining her own symphony orchestra concert at Carnegie Hall on March 24th of 2023.
Tickets on sale now.

The New York Pops: The Marvelous Marilyn Maye | Carnegie Hall

Home - Birdland Jazz Club

Marilyn Maye - Offical Website

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, and More to play Birdland This Month Photo
Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, and More to play Birdland This Month
Birdland has announced jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running January 9 through January 22. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Joey Alexander Trio, Stacey Kent, Billy Hart Quartet and Adam Birnbaum Quartet.
Tony Yazbeck, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week Photo
Tony Yazbeck, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
THE UGLY DUCKLING World Premiere Musical Opens At Downtown Cabaret Photo
THE UGLY DUCKLING World Premiere Musical Opens At Downtown Cabaret
Connecticut's Downtown Cabaret Theatre will present the world premiere of The Ugly Duckling musical on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Blair St. Clair of RuPAULs DRAG RACE to Make Nightclub Debut With LEGALLY BLAIR at The Gre Photo
Blair St. Clair of RuPAUL's DRAG RACE to Make Nightclub Debut With LEGALLY BLAIR at The Green Room 42
THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the nightclub debut of Blair St. Clair, the drag star, recording artists and vocalist, best known for their appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 and All Stars 5, on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 PM and Friday, February 3 at 9:30 PM. 

From This Author - Kevin Alvey


Photos: Susie Clausen brings 'Saxy Susie' to DTM in NYCPhotos: Susie Clausen brings 'Saxy Susie' to DTM in NYC
December 16, 2022

Susie Clausen debuts first solo show 'Saxy Susie' at Don't Tell Mama in NYC. Directed by Marilyn Maye and supported by 4 musicians and her own saxophone, Susie brings an enthusiastic tone to an upbeat and playful evening of songs.
Photos: Susan Mack 'Yesterdays' at Birdland Jazz ClubPhotos: Susan Mack 'Yesterdays' at Birdland Jazz Club
November 18, 2022

Susan Mack debuted her new show at Birdland Jazz Club. Susan brought her jazz vocals to American Songbook and Popular songs from the 1930's to the 1990's. Directed by Lina Koutrakos and backed by Susan's trio of musicians including Tedd Firth (Piano), David Finck (Bass), Eric Halvorson (Drums), with guest appearance by Trumpeter Benny Benack III.
Photos: St. Louis Cabaret Conference in New York 2022Photos: St. Louis Cabaret Conference in New York 2022
November 9, 2022

St. Louis Cabaret Conference's Producer/Host Tim Schall helms a week of Master Classes and Workshops for Cabaret performers featuring a faculty of the Cabaret and Nightclub world's most respected professionals.
Photos: Joshua Stackhouse showcase for CANADA DAY at Feinstein's/54 BelowPhotos: Joshua Stackhouse showcase for CANADA DAY at Feinstein's/54 Below
July 6, 2022

Joshua Stackhouse brought a cadre of his talented friends to sing his original songs in celebration of CANADA DAY at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC.
Photos: Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There's More! at Feinstein's/54 BelowPhotos: Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There's More! at Feinstein's/54 Below
April 21, 2022

'Marilyn Maye: 94, Of Course There's More!' at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC. Marilyn Maye celebrated her 94th birthday with a run of 10 shows in the NYC Nightclub. Featuring songs from the Great American Songbook and from the Broadway stage, Marilyn brought her special brand of energetic positivity to the Manhattan crowd and shows no signs of slowing down!
share